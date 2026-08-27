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Home / Industry / News / HCLTech sets up Wacker Chemie global capability centre in Pune, India

HCLTech sets up Wacker Chemie global capability centre in Pune, India

The Pune GCC will support Wacker Chemie's engineering, IT and digital transformation initiatives, while providing a future-ready delivery foundation

hcltech

BS Reporter Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 5:14 PM IST

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IT services major HCLTech announced on Thursday that it had collaborated with chemicals and biotechnology company Wacker Chemie to set up its global capability centre (GCC) in Pune.
 
The GCC will support Wacker's engineering, IT and digital transformation initiatives and provide a future-ready delivery foundation.
 
“The GCC is an important step in strengthening our global delivery and digital execution capabilities,” said Fabian Seibold, director of Wacker's excellence hub Pune.
 
“Leveraging our expertise in DevSecOps and automation, HCLTech will help build a high-performing team, strengthen governance, enhance operational efficiency, and accelerate digital modernisation,” said Kiran Cherukuri, executive vice-president and global GCC practice head, HCLTech.
 

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Topics : HCLTech Indian investments into GCC IT services

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 5:14 PM IST