Healthcare and pharma sector sees surge in high-value deals: Report

The pharma and healthcare sector witnessed a decline in deal volumes in Q3 2023, with 26 deals totalling $2.7 billion, down 32 per cent from the same period in 2022 according to the Grant Thornton Bharat Pharma and Healthcare Dealtracker Report. However, deal values increased by 298 per cent year-on-year, due to two high-value deals valued over $650 million each and four deals valued over $100 million each.
Comparing Q3 2023 to Q2 2023, there was a decline in both deal volumes and values by 26 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively. This decrease was largely attributed to a marquee deal in the previous quarter – Temasek Holdings' $2 billion investment in Manipal Health Enterprises. Excluding this deal, Q3 2023 witnessed a 138 per cent increase in deal values.
The M&A (Mergers and Acquisitions) sector showcased resilience and recorded a 161 per cent increase in values, despite a 50 per cent decline in volumes compared to Q2 2023. This decline in volumes was largely due to a single multi-million dollar deal, namely Nirma's acquisition of a 75 per cent stake in Glenmark Life Science for $689 million. This single transaction alone accounted for 54 per cent of the values in the M&A space during the quarter.
Top M&A deals of the quarter
|Acquirer
|Target
|USD million
|Nirma
|Glenmark Life Sciences
|698
|Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd
|AMRI Hospitals
|280
|IHH Healthcare Bhd- Gleneagles Development Pvt Ltd
|Ravindranath GE Medical Associates Pvt Ltd
|90
|Syngene International Ltd
|Stelis Biopharma Pvt Ltd's Bangalore manufacturing unit
|86
|Asia Healthcare
|Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology
|73
Source - Grant Thornton Bharat Pharma and Healthcare Dealtracker Report
Deals in the cross-border space have been on a declining trend, with the quarter witnessing only one deal in the inbound space. Gleneagles Development's acquisition of Ravindranath GE Medical Associates for $90 million marked the sole cross-border deal during this period.
The Private Equity (PE) sector experienced a decline in both values and volumes compared to the previous quarter. However, when compared to Q3 2022, this quarter accounted for a 147 per cent increase in deal values. This growth persisted even after a 44 per cent decline in volumes, due to high-value deals in Q3 2023, driving the average deal size to $80 million.
Top PE deals of the quarter
|Investor
|Investee
|USD million
|BPEA EQT
|Indira IVF Hospital Pvt Ltd
|657
|Temasek Holdings, TPG, Prosus, CDPQ, Eight Roads, LGT, ADQ, Amansa, OrbiMed and angel investors
|API Holdings Pvt Ltd- Axelia Solutions Pvt Ltd- Pharmeasy
|244
|India Resurgence Fund - Synthimed Labs
|Ind-Swift Laboratories
|201
|Quadria Capital
|Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospital
|159
|TPG Growth and Temasek
|Dr. Agarwal's Healthcare Ltd
|80
Overall Deal Value Overview
|Q2 2023
|Q3 2023
|Domestic
|467
|1,179
|Inbound
|20
|90
|Outbound
|-
|-
|Total M&A
|487
|1,269
|PE
|2,650
|1,442
|Grand Total
|3,137
|2,711
Source - Grant Thornton Bharat Pharma and Healthcare Dealtracker Report