Healthcare and pharma sector sees surge in high-value deals: Report

The pharma and healthcare sector witnessed a decline in deal volumes in Q3 2023, with 26 deals totalling $2.7 billion, down 32 per cent from the same period in 2022 according to the Grant Thornton Bharat Pharma and Healthcare Dealtracker Report. However, deal values increased by 298 per cent year-on-year, due to two high-value deals valued over $650 million each and four deals valued over $100 million each.

Comparing Q3 2023 to Q2 2023, there was a decline in both deal volumes and values by 26 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively. This decrease was largely attributed to a marquee deal in the previous quarter – Temasek Holdings' $2 billion investment in Manipal Health Enterprises. Excluding this deal, Q3 2023 witnessed a 138 per cent increase in deal values.





Top M&A deals of the quarter

Acquirer Target USD million Nirma Glenmark Life Sciences 698 Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd AMRI Hospitals 280 IHH Healthcare Bhd- Gleneagles Development Pvt Ltd Ravindranath GE Medical Associates Pvt Ltd 90 Syngene International Ltd Stelis Biopharma Pvt Ltd's Bangalore manufacturing unit 86 Asia Healthcare Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology 73 The M&A (Mergers and Acquisitions) sector showcased resilience and recorded a 161 per cent increase in values, despite a 50 per cent decline in volumes compared to Q2 2023. This decline in volumes was largely due to a single multi-million dollar deal, namely Nirma's acquisition of a 75 per cent stake in Glenmark Life Science for $689 million. This single transaction alone accounted for 54 per cent of the values in the M&A space during the quarter.



Source - Grant Thornton Bharat Pharma and Healthcare Dealtracker Report



Deals in the cross-border space have been on a declining trend, with the quarter witnessing only one deal in the inbound space. Gleneagles Development's acquisition of Ravindranath GE Medical Associates for $90 million marked the sole cross-border deal during this period.





Top PE deals of the quarter



Investor Investee USD million BPEA EQT Indira IVF Hospital Pvt Ltd 657 Temasek Holdings, TPG, Prosus, CDPQ, Eight Roads, LGT, ADQ, Amansa, OrbiMed and angel investors API Holdings Pvt Ltd- Axelia Solutions Pvt Ltd- Pharmeasy 244 India Resurgence Fund - Synthimed Labs Ind-Swift Laboratories 201 Quadria Capital Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospital 159 TPG Growth and Temasek Dr. Agarwal's Healthcare Ltd 80 The Private Equity (PE) sector experienced a decline in both values and volumes compared to the previous quarter. However, when compared to Q3 2022, this quarter accounted for a 147 per cent increase in deal values. This growth persisted even after a 44 per cent decline in volumes, due to high-value deals in Q3 2023, driving the average deal size to $80 million.

Also Read Private equity-backed mergers and acquisitions fall to 31-month low EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales? Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year One year of Bharat Jodo Yatra: A look back at Rahul Gandhi-led foot march Gig workers yet to have channels to voice their concerns in e-com platforms Raymond secures redevelopment project in Mumbai, eyes Rs 1,700 cr revenue HCLTech to drive Banco do Brasil's digital transformation with Salesforce Realty firm Macrotech to launch housing projects worth Rs 12,000 cr by Mar Jio's 5G play: How the strategy varies from other Indian and global telcos