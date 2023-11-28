Bharat Biotech, University of Sydney ink MoU for vaccine research

Vaccines and bio-therapeutics manufacturer Bharat Biotech and the University of Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute (Sydney ID) on Tuesday announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing vaccine research and combating infectious diseases globally.

The international agreement aims to foster strong collaborations between sectors and organisations to develop innovative methods for tackling future epidemics and infectious diseases. The partnership also seeks to leverage the strengths of academia and industry to advance the science of vaccines and biotherapeutics.

Commenting on this, Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman at Bharat Biotech, stated, "This agreement reflects our ethos to facilitate collaborative research, foster innovation, and further advance the science of vaccine technology. Mutually, we are excited about the new opportunities to strengthen our shared vision, leverage the prowess of education, and research capabilities to help build a healthier universe and improve people's lives by developing safer vaccine platforms.”

Echoing the sentiment, Professor Jamie Triccas, Deputy Director at Sydney ID, stated, "Together with Bharat Biotech International Limited, we aim to make a lasting impact on global health. The reputational and societal impacts of developing novel vaccines to eradicate human and animal diseases that are safe, affordable, and effective cannot be overstated."

The collaboration comes at a time when vaccines are recognised as the most effective and cost-efficient way to protect billions of people worldwide. India's expertise in vaccine manufacturing, demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic, played a vital role in meeting over 60 per cent of the world's vaccine demand, supplying more than 2.4 billion doses.

Bharat Biotech, located in Genome Valley in Hyderabad, India, has a track record of innovation with over 145 global patents and a diverse portfolio of vaccines and biotherapeutics. The company has delivered more than 9 billion doses of vaccines worldwide, including those for influenza H1N1, Rotavirus, Japanese Encephalitis, Rabies, Chikungunya, Zika, and Cholera.

The University of Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute is a hub for infectious diseases research, education, and advocacy. Its experts lead global health initiatives, including the development of novel vaccines, studies on antimicrobial resistance, and efforts to combat tuberculosis.