Amid Indian enterprises fast embracing generative artificial intelligence (AI) and agentic AI shifting gear from pilots to production, and exploration to scale, a report by EY and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) indicated that around 47 per cent of Indian enterprises have multiple generative AI use cases now live in production. Moreover, around 76 per cent believed that GenAI is set to have a significant impact on their business soon. Here is a detailed charticle on the thoughts of India Inc. on the evolving AI landscape