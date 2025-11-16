Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
High confidence, low investment marks India's Gen AI push: EY-CII report

EY-CII survey shows 47 percent have live GenAI use cases, though most spend less than 20 percent of IT budgets on AI

Nearly half of Indian enterprises now run multiple GenAI use cases in production, but despite high confidence in its impact, large-scale investments and workforce shifts remain limited.

Shine Jacob Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid Indian enterprises fast embracing generative artificial intelligence (AI) and agentic AI shifting gear from pilots to production, and exploration to scale, a report by EY and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) indicated that around 47 per cent of Indian enterprises have multiple generative AI use cases now live in production. Moreover, around 76 per cent believed that GenAI is set to have a significant impact on their business soon. Here is a detailed charticle on the thoughts of India Inc. on the evolving AI landscape
 
 
  

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

