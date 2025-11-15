Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's gems and jewellery exports declined 31% in October, says GJEPC

India's gems and jewellery exports declined 31% in October, says GJEPC

The overall exports of the sector stood at $3,122.52 million (Rs 26,237.1 crore) in October 2024, showed the data released by the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

India's gems and jewellery exports declined by 30.57 per cent in October to $2,168.05 million (Rs 19,172.890 crore) compared to the same period of previous year, according to industry body GJEPC.

The overall exports of the sector stood at $3,122.52 million (Rs 26,237.1 crore) in October 2024, showed the data released by the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

"The decline in overall exports in October was mainly due to demand being pushed forward before the US tariff was implemented. Most of the stocking up for the festivals took place before August 27, therefore, in October the demand was down. The decline in gold and silver exports is triggered by volatile bullion prices," GJEPC chairman Kirit Bhansali told PTI.

 

However, he added that in November the exports are expected to pick up again as the Chinese markets are slowly recovering and there will be Christmas demand in other key markets.

Exports of cut and polished diamonds witnessed a decline of 26.97 per cent at $1,025.99 million (Rs 9,071.41 crore) in October compared to $1,404.85 million (Rs 11,806.45 crore) recorded in the same period of previous year.

Shipments of polished lab-grown diamonds in October also dipped by 34.90 per cent to $94.37 million (Rs 834.45 crore) against $144.96 million (Rs 1,218.25 crore) in the corresponding month of the previous year.

Gold jewellery exports also dropped by 28.4 per cent to $850.15 million (Rs 7,520.34 crore) compared to $1,187.34 million (Rs 9,975.17 crore) in the same period of previous year.

Similarly, exports of coloured gemstones during April-October saw a decline of 3.21 per cent to $250.14 million (in Rs 2,173.08 crore) from $258.42 million (Rs 2,163.52 crore) of shipments registered in the year-ago period.

Silver jewellery exports during October dipped by 16 per cent to $121.37 million (Rs 1,072.81 crore) compared to $145.05 million (Rs 1,219.01 crore) in the same period of 2024, the data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

