Hindustan Zinc signs pact with Tripura Group for zinc park in Rajasthan

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Monday signed a pact with Tripura Group to operationalise a manufacturing unit at its flagship zinc park in Rajasthan.

The development marks a key milestone in HZL's ambitious plan to develop the country's first integrated downstream industrial hub focused on zinc-based value chains.

Under the memorandum of understanding, Hindustan Zinc will provide assured raw material linkage to Tripura Group's proposed unit at the Zinc Industrial Park, supported by a committed long-term offtake arrangement.

"Our partnership with Tripura Group demonstrates how targeted collaboration can unlock downstream value and accelerate Make-in-India manufacturing. The assured supply arrangements, coupled with performance-linked incentives and renewable energy commitments, will provide investors with the confidence to scale.

"We are determined to build an ecosystem that supports MSME growth, creates local jobs, and drives technological improvements across the zinc value chain," Hindustan Zinc Chief Executive Officer Arun Misra said.