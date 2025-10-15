Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 11:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Hitachi Energy to invest ₹2,000 cr in Chennai innovation centre expansion

Hitachi Energy to invest ₹2,000 cr in Chennai innovation centre expansion

The Switzerland-based firm will invest ₹2,000 crore to expand its Global Technology and Innovation Centre in Chennai, creating 3,000 high-value technology jobs

Hitachi technology

Hitachi Energy’s existing Global Technology and Innovation Centre spans 300,000 sq ft, including 50,000 sq ft of dedicated laboratory space.

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Switzerland-based Hitachi Energy Technology Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Energy Ltd, on Wednesday announced fresh investments of ₹2,000 crore in Chennai as part of the expansion of its Global Technology and Innovation Centre.
 
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met the company’s top leadership to finalise the next phase of expansion in the state. “A proposed investment of up to ₹2,000 crore will create up to 3,000 new jobs — and these are all high-value, high-paying, hi-tech jobs,” said state Industries Minister T R B Rajaa.
 
Chennai hub drives global projects 
Hitachi Energy’s existing Global Technology and Innovation Centre spans 300,000 sq ft, including 50,000 sq ft of dedicated laboratory space. It houses over 2,500 energy transition technologists holding post-doctorate, doctorate and postgraduate degrees specialising in grid automation, transformers, high-voltage systems, and grid integration.
   
Designed as a self-sufficient infrastructure, the centre supports end-to-end business models catering to diverse segments. “The centre in Chennai is already Hitachi Energy’s largest global hub, with around 3,000 engineers driving over 1,000 projects across 46 countries. In just two years, they are already expanding, which highlights the mass talent availability in Tamil Nadu,” Rajaa said.

Also Read

Sresan Pharmaceuticals' manufacturing unit, where the pharma company made its Coldriff cough syrup that allegedly killed 17 children in Madhya Pradesh

Coldrif cough syrup deaths: ED conducts searches at 7 locations in Chennai

Sresan Pharmaceuticals' manufacturing unit, where the pharma company made its Coldriff cough syrup that allegedly killed 17 children in Madhya Pradesh

Cough syrup deaths: Sresan Pharma's license cancelled, company shut down

flights, planes

Aircraft lands safely after windshield cracks ahead of its Chennai arrival

bomb threat,chennai

Puthiya Thalaimurai news office in Chennai recieves hoax bomb threat

Indian police

PTI office in Chennai receives bomb threat, turns out to be hoax: Police

 
He added that with Tamil Nadu accounting for over 15 per cent of doctorates and 11 per cent of postgraduates in India, the state is gaining prominence as an innovation and research and development hub.
 
Boost to Tamil Nadu’s R&D ecosystem 
“Every reinvestment and expansion is a testament to Tamil Nadu’s unmatched talent and pro-business environment under the leadership of our chief minister,” Rajaa said.
 
The centre consolidates Hitachi Energy’s diverse engineering and R&D capabilities under one roof. It executes over 1,000 projects a year across 40 countries, covering competencies such as engineering, project management, tendering, supply chain management, customer service, marketing, cyber security, commissioning, system studies and remote services.
 
The company said the centre’s expertise underpins projects for Hitachi Energy entities worldwide, reinforcing its role as a strategic global hub for innovation and technology development.

More From This Section

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw warns railway suppliers of blacklisting amid high-speed rail push

Nuclear

Nuke suppliers' liability: Government panel calls for clear limitspremium

Trusted Aerospace Engineering

TASE Global acquires US aerospace firm Joined Alloys for Rs 106 crore

Gujarat Energy Transmission Company, Power Sector, ipo, investment, public-private partnership

Power network sharing proposal needs to address legacy PPAs: Former secy

Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, RBI

Algorithmic decision-making, data concentration pose systemic risks: RBI DG

Topics : Industry News Chennai foreign investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksColorOS 16Gold-Silver Price TodayBengaluru Infrastructure DebateTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon