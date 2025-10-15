Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Algorithmic decision-making, data concentration pose systemic risks: RBI DG

Algorithmic decision-making, data concentration pose systemic risks: RBI DG

RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J says fintech growth and technological interconnections require strong digital governance to prevent systemic vulnerabilities

Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, RBI

Subrata Panda Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Risks arising from algorithmic decision-making, heavy reliance on data, concentration of services among a few platforms, and deep technological interconnections can, if left unmanaged, quickly spread from individual institutions to the broader financial system, cautioned Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
“The rapid rise of fintechs, digital platforms, and embedded finance models has expanded the boundaries of the financial system and created new types of risks,” Swaminathan said, adding that these are not merely traditional risks in digital form, but new frontiers emerging from algorithmic decision-making, high data dependence, and the dominance of a few large platforms.
   
“Left unmanaged, such risks can quickly migrate from individual institutions to the broader system,” he warned.
 
Swaminathan emphasised that the RBI encourages financial institutions to adopt a proactive resilience mindset, embedding digital risk awareness and safeguards into their governance frameworks.
 
“Innovation and safety are not opposing goals; when balanced well, they reinforce each other and build lasting trust,” he said.

RBI’s focus on resilience and inclusive tech
 
Separately, Swaminathan said that just as India’s flagship Unified Payments Interface (UPI) revolutionised digital payments, the new Unified Lending Interface (ULI) has the potential to transform affordable credit delivery at scale. 
 
In August 2024, the RBI launched ULI to reshape India’s lending ecosystem. The platform facilitates seamless access to authenticated data from multiple sources via standardised Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), enabling lenders to connect through a “plug-and-play” model.
 
The goal is to reduce appraisal time, particularly for smaller borrowers in rural areas, while simplifying technical integrations.
 
“India is now developing the Unified Lending Interface, which seeks to bring the same principles of openness and interoperability to credit markets. Just as UPI made payments universal, ULI has the potential to mark a turning point in how affordable credit is accessed and delivered at scale,” Swaminathan said.
 
UPI’s continued global impact
 
Speaking about UPI, Swaminathan described it as India’s flagship digital success story. By integrating multiple accounts into a single mobile platform, UPI has revolutionised retail payments and become a global model for financial inclusion.
 
“While UPI has rightly captured global attention, it represents only the most visible part of a much wider transformation,” he said.
 
Behind UPI stands a comprehensive digital payments ecosystem that includes:
 
  • NEFT and RTGS for retail and high-value transfers
  • Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) for interoperable bill payments
  • Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) for last-mile inclusion through micro-ATMs
  • BharatQR for merchant acceptance
 
“Together, these systems form a layered, resilient, and inclusive architecture,” Swaminathan added.

Topics : Algorithm artifical intelligence Data analytics

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

