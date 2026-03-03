Holi sales surge as qcom and e-commerce platforms see sharp demand rise

Swiggy Instamart said demand across Holi-related categories saw a significant jump.

“Holi celebrations this year are clearly getting bigger and more planned. On Instamart, we’ve seen sharp week-on-week spikes across categories, with premium water guns surging nearly 36 times, and water balloons over 44 times, showing that consumers are going all-in on play,” a company spokesperson said, adding that demand for Holi colours grew nearly 33 times, while festive staples like gujiya and thandai also saw a rise in sales.

Amazon, too, reported strong festive momentum across qcom and e-commerce verticals. On qcom sales, it said, “Through Amazon Now we are delivering thousands of last-minute Holi essentials to customers across parts of Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore within minutes. From water balloons and gulaal to water guns and pichkaris along with festive favourites like gujiya, customers are relying on fast and convenient deliveries along with special offers this Holi.”

On the e-commerce side, the platform said the demand for gulaal grew 1.2 times, water balloons rose 1.4 times, water pistols grew 1.3 times, photo booth props were up 1.5 times, ice creams and chocolates saw a 1.3 times uptick and colourful wigs saw a 1.2 times rise. It added that the sale of cow dung cakes for Holika Dahan increased 1.5 times year-on-year.

Betting big on festival-driven demand, almost all players had launched Holi-specific categories featuring kurtas, colours, snacks, and personal care products, combining targeted assortments with promotional discounts to boost order volumes.