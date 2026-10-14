Housing demand up 8.2% in Q2FY27 on festive cheer: Magicbricks report

India’s residential property market witnessed an improvement in buyer sentiment with the festive season in sight as housing demand rose 8.2 per cent between July and September 2026, according to Magicbricks’ PropIndex report.

Major residential markets registered an increase in demand in Q2FY27 as property prices rose marginally. However, demand remained below year-ago levels.

“The latest PropIndex findings reflect strengthening demand across key residential markets, alongside growing interest in premium housing. Homebuyers continue to prioritise location, space and value, while varying supply and price trends highlight the importance of local market dynamics,” Prasun Kumar, CMO at Magicbricks, said.

Homes priced above ₹3 crore recorded notable demand growth in Greater Noida, Bengaluru and Noida. Magicbricks said this pointed to continued interest in higher-value properties, while also reflecting the varied nature of buyer demand, with premium housing gaining traction alongside sustained interest in more practical home configurations.

Homebuyer preferences continued to centre on mid-sized homes, the report added. Properties measuring 750–1,250 square feet (sq ft) accounted for the largest share of demand, followed by homes in the 1,250–2,000 sq ft category. Together, these segments represented more than two-thirds of overall demand.

Meanwhile, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments remained the most preferred configurations, highlighting buyers’ focus on balancing space requirements with location and overall value.

On the supply side, active property listings registered a modest increase nationally, with Bengaluru recording the strongest growth among the highlighted markets, followed by Noida and Hyderabad. In contrast, available listings contracted in Gurugram, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

Magicbricks said the variation in supply trends across cities indicated that market conditions continued to differ by geography, with some markets seeing an expansion in available inventory while others remained relatively constrained.

Property prices continued to rise, with Mumbai and Chennai recording some of the strongest quarterly increases, followed by Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. Prices remained relatively stable in Greater Noida and Gurugram, reflecting differing demand-supply dynamics across residential markets.