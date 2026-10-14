India hotel investments jump 197% in H1 2026; developers lead activity

Investment activity in India’s hospitality sector surged 197 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2026, with real estate developers emerging as the biggest investors and strong appetite for Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC)-led transaction opportunities, according to a report by JLL India.

Last year, high net worth individuals (HNIs), family offices and private hotel owners led investment activity during the period under review, accounting for a 54 per cent share.

Transaction volumes in the first half of 2026 touched $497 million, according to the report.

JLL expects transaction volumes to reach $1.1 billion by the end of 2026, reflecting 94 per cent year-on-year growth compared with $567 million recorded in calendar year 2025.

“India’s hotel investment market has undergone a profound transformation in the first half of this year, marked not just by exceptional volume growth but by a fundamental reshaping of investor profiles and capital flows,” Gaurav Sharma, managing director, Hotels, India, and senior director, Hotels Capital Markets, Asia, at JLL, said.

Tier-II and Tier-III cities accounted for 60 per cent of transaction volumes in H1 2026.

This, Sharma said, signals “a fundamental geographical rebalancing of capital deployment”.

IBC-led transactions also supported investor appetite, generating nearly $288 million in investments and representing 58 per cent of transaction volumes in H1 2026.

“With limited availability of institutional-grade assets, strong operational fundamentals, and IBC-led opportunities unlocking distressed asset value, we anticipate competitive bidding to intensify,” Sharma added.

The report showed that 70 per cent of transaction volumes went towards operational hotels, while 23 per cent involved under-construction properties.

Among hotel categories, luxury properties led with a 51 per cent share of transaction volumes, followed by upscale properties at 35 per cent, upper-upscale at 12 per cent and economy at 2 per cent.

Branded hotel signings totalled 29,360 keys in H1 2026, with 74 per cent concentrated in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

Meanwhile, greenfield hotel developments maintained steady momentum, with 13,689 keys.

Large-format hotels, with more than 250 keys, also witnessed strong signing activity, with 15 such hotels signed in H1 2026, compared with just five in the corresponding period last year.