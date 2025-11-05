Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Housing prices appreciate 7-19% in Jul-Sep across top 8 cities: PropTiger

Housing prices appreciate 7-19% in Jul-Sep across top 8 cities: PropTiger

As per the data, Delhi-NCR witnessed the highest 19 per cent increase in prices, driven by strong demand for luxury properties and infrastructure upgrade

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad recorded strong double-digit price growth of 15 per cent YoY (year-on-year) and 13 per cent, respectively.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's top 8 housing markets saw 7-19 per cent increase in prices during July-September quarter on strong demand, according to PropTiger.

Real estate consultant PropTiger, which has recently been acquired by Aurum PropTech Ltd, on Wednesday released price data for primary housing market of the top 8 cities.

As per the data, Delhi-NCR witnessed the highest 19 per cent increase in prices, driven by strong demand for luxury properties and infrastructure upgrades.

The weighted average price of homes in Delhi-NCR rose to Rs 8,900 per sq ft in July-September this year from Rs 7,479 per sq ft in the year-ago period.

 

Bengaluru and Hyderabad recorded strong double-digit price growth of 15 per cent YoY (year-on-year) and 13 per cent, respectively.

Also Read

Shriram Properties

Shriram Properties inks JDA for ₹350-cr villa project in South Bengaluru

real estate

DLF sells 221 flats in 'The Dahlias' project at Gurugram for nearly ₹16k cr

real estate

Bandra Bay to see launch of luxury housing projects worth ₹1 trn: Report

realty sector, real estate

Kolte-Patil acquires 7.5-acre land parcel with GDV of ₹1,400 cr in Pune

realty sector, real estate

Realty firm NeoLiv to develop ₹2,300 cr township project in Faridabad

The price in Bengaluru rose to Rs 8,870 per sq ft from Rs 7,713 per sq ft, while prices in Hyderabad rose to Rs 7,750 per sq ft from Rs 6,858 per sq ft.

In Ahmedabad, the prices rose 7.9 per cent to Rs 4,820 per square feet from Rs 4,467 per sq ft.

Prices in Chennai grew 9 per cent to Rs 7,173 per sq ft from Rs 6,581 per sq ft.

In Kolkata, the prices of residential properties increased 8 per cent to Rs 6,060 per sq ft from Rs 5,611 per sq ft.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) witnessed a 7 per cent appreciation to Rs 13,250 per sq ft from Rs 12,383 per sq ft.

Housing prices in Pune increased 9 per cent to Rs 7,250 per sq ft in July-September from Rs 6,651 per square feet in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the data, Zyad Noaman - President of CREDAI- Bengaluru, said, "The strong 15 per cent year-on-year and 12.6 per cent quarterly growth reflects Bengaluru's solid market fundamentals and growing homebuyer confidence.

The city continues to attract both end-users and investors, and this steady momentum reinforces Bengaluru's position as one of India's most resilient and promising real estate markets."  Ankush Kaul, President - Sales, Marketing & CRM, Central Park, noted that Delhi NCR's consistent upward trajectory reflects the market's deepening fundamentals rather than short-term buoyancy.

"The NCR is seeing premiumisation across launches and buyer preferences, with a clear tilt toward quality, lifestyle and long-term value supported by stronger infrastructure and evolving expectations," he added.

Sumit Ranjan, COO, Roots Developers, attributed the rise in housing prices in Delhi-NCR to sustained demand and improved infrastructure.

"Key corridors like the Dwarka Expressway have emerged as catalysts, driven by rapid infrastructure completion, enhanced connectivity, and premium residential launches," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

critical minerals

Viability gaps threaten to trip India's race to secure critical mineralspremium

Electricity, Energy

CERC's tighter green power regulations may hit clean energy investments

Pralhad Joshi

Offshore wind plan 2.0 faces global headwinds in India's renewable journeypremium

shipping, trade

Global shipping companies make a beeline to reflag vessels in Indiapremium

BID, AUCTION

Maharashtra rejects bond bids again as seven states raise ₹11,600 crorepremium

Topics : housing Real Estate affordable homes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookBilaspur Train AccidentGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO GMPBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon