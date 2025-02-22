Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 08:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Housing sales in Bhopal up 10% to 3,565 units in 2024: PropEquity

Housing sales in Bhopal up 10% to 3,565 units in 2024: PropEquity

Real estate data analytic firm PropEquity data showed that sales in Bhopal's primary residential market stood at 3,565 units in 2024 as compared to 3,238 units in the preceding year

Banks, property, housing, real estate, market, buildings, cityscape, skyline

In terms of value, the housing sales in Bhopal rose to Rs 2,344 crore last year from Rs 1,703 crore in 2023. | Representative Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Housing sales in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, has risen 10 per cent to 3,565 units during the last year while the growth was 38 per cent in value terms to Rs 2,344 crore, according to PropEquity.

Real estate data analytic firm PropEquity data showed that sales in Bhopal's primary residential market stood at 3,565 units in 2024 as compared to 3,238 units in the preceding year.

In terms of value, the housing sales in Bhopal rose to Rs 2,344 crore last year from Rs 1,703 crore in 2023.

Further, PropEquity attributed the higher growth in sales value to rising input cost due to an increase in prices of land, labour and construction materials.

 

Moreover, the developers are launching more premium and luxury housing projects, leading to higher sales value.

PropEquity has recently released the data for 15 major tier-II cities where total housing sales rose 4 per cent to 1,78,771 units in 2024 from 1,71,903 units in the preceding year. In value terms, the sales increased by 20 per cent to Rs 1,52,552 crore in 2024 from Rs 1,27,505 crore during 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Last week, at a conference of state power ministers in New Delhi, Union Power Minister M L Khattar urged them to publicly list their profit-making power sector entities. “Those states which have good performing generating or transmission companies (g

Govt plans IPOs for five state-run power firms to raise funds for expansion

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Power minister Khattar urges industry to work on innovative solutions

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

De-dollarisation of oil purchases has never been objective: Hardeep Puri

The Economic Survey for 2023-24, tabled in Parliament on Monday, asked the private sector to contribute to the creation of approximately eight million jobs annually until 2036. It also cautioned companies against being overly reliant on capital-inten

Services sector growth pushes India's private sector output to 6-month high

PremiumICE CREAM

Summer deals: Ice-cream, beverage makers hot on boosting capacity

Topics : Housing sales Bhopal Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

AUS vs ENG Pitch reportAUS vs ENG LIVE SCOREOPPO Launches Find N5 ENG vs AUS playing 11Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySourav Ganguly NewsClass 12 business studies paper 2025 analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon