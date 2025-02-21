Services sector growth pushes India's private sector output to 6-month high

Private sector output in India increased at the fastest pace in six months during February, amid a quicker expansion in services activity, according to the HSBC flash Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey released on Friday. The latest survey, which provides an early indication of the final data, also indicated stronger growth in aggregate sales, exerting upward pressure on operating capacities and prompting companies to step up hiring.
The index, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 60.6 in February from January’s final reading of 57.7. The index, which measures the monthly change in the combined output of India’s manufacturing and services sectors, has been above the 50-level separating growth from contraction for the 43rd consecutive month.
“The rate of growth was also well above its long-run average. Service providers noted a quicker increase than manufacturers, and one that was the strongest in just under a year,” the survey said.
In the manufacturing sector, the flash PMI—a composite measure of new orders, output, employment, supplier delivery times, and inventory levels—noted that most manufacturing PMI sub-components retreated since January.
“Factory orders rose sharply, albeit at a softer pace than in January. The slowdown was often attributed to competitive pressures. On the other hand, service providers welcomed the steepest upturn in new business intakes since August 2024. At the composite level, the rate of growth improved to a six-month high,” the survey noted.
On the export front, the survey noted that companies operating across India’s private sector economy continued to see improved international demand for their goods and services. Collectively, new export orders rose at the fastest rate in seven months, with panellists reporting gains from across the globe. Goods producers led on this front, despite a mild loss of growth momentum.
Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said that rapid restocking worldwide continues to lift new export orders, and a healthy acceleration in orders and output is keeping firms optimistic about the future.
“Input prices eased while output prices rose at a faster pace, leading to improved margins, especially for goods producers,” she added.
On the employment front, the survey noted that, in line with the trend for unfinished business, services companies recruited staff at a stronger pace than goods producers. At the composite level, the overall rate of job creation climbed to a new series peak.
“Qualitative data showed that survey members hired a mix of permanent and temporary workers on full- and part-time bases. Reportedly, due to rising input, labour, and transportation costs, survey participants signalled another increase in overall business expenses,” the survey said.
Flash PMI records 75 to 85 per cent of the total 800 responses from services and manufacturing firms each month. The final manufacturing PMI figure for January will be released on March 3, whereas the services and composite PMI figures will be released on March 5.