New ship recycling rules kick in as India aligns with Hong Kong Convention

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has now notified binding provisions of the Recycling of Ships Act as being enforced starting Wednesday. These include maintaining a registry of hazardous materials on vessels and in their components, and powers that allow a government representative at the level of joint secretary and above to conduct surveys and issue certifications on compliance.

“The guidelines are completely aligned with the Hong Kong Convention and are poised to give India a competitive edge. The industry has been preparing for these for a long time and the government has also continued its outreach to existing yards on what they would need for compliance. Since around 90 per cent of Indian yards are HKC compliant, these will gain from the new regulations,” a senior government official said.

What does the Hong Kong Convention mean for ship recycling hubs?

According to sector watchers, ship recycling and dismantling is getting increasingly concentrated in South Asia, with countries such as India and Bangladesh taking the lead.

However, ship recycling comes with several environmental, employee safety and other risks. Older ships typically carry hazardous chemicals and rusted material, which represent safety and health hazards for workers and the surrounding ecosystem.

What hazardous materials are now regulated?

The items that can cause massive environmental damage and were earlier unregulated before the convention include asbestos, heavy metals, hydrocarbons and ozone-depleting substances, among others, according to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

“Major yards like Alang are already HKC compliant, and we expect the remaining yards to become compliant soon,” said the official quoted above.

How were the global ship recycling rules developed?

The Hong Kong Convention was adopted at a Diplomatic Conference held in Hong Kong, China, in May 2009. It was developed with inputs from IMO member states and non-governmental organisations, and in cooperation with the International Labour Organization and the parties to the Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and their Disposal.

What do the Indian rules require from ship recyclers?

The Indian rules propose detailed processes and checks, before and during ship recycling, to protect the environment and employees engaged in this activity from its inherent risks.

For instance, a subsection dealing with oil spills states that the ship recycler shall be liable to pay environmental damages and cleanup operation compensation in such cases.

How will the new rules affect costs and competitiveness?

The new guidelines address several other marine risks. “This will lead to an increase in the cost of operating such ship recycling facilities in India but it is hoped that this cost may be offset by the wider acceptance of Indian ship recycling yards by global ship owners, leading to higher market share for India,” said Kuljit Singh, Partner at EY India.

According to the IMO, ships will be required to undergo an initial survey to verify the inventory of hazardous materials, renewal surveys during the life of the ship, and a final survey prior to recycling.

Ship recycling yards will also be required to provide a recycling plan specifying how each individual ship will be recycled, depending on its particulars and inventory.

What changes may be needed to make India a green recycling hub?

The government will come up with detailed step-by-step guidelines for yards to comply with the new regulations. Singh added that India will ultimately have to take further steps to qualify as a green ship recycling hub by doing away with practices that still impact the environment.