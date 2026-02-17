Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / IBA appoints Gunveena Chadha as Secretary General

IBA appoints Gunveena Chadha as Secretary General

Indian Beverage Association (IBA), the apex body for the non-alcoholic beverage industry on Tuesday announced appointment of Gunveena Chadha as its new Secretary General.

Gunveena Chadha

IBA appoints Gunveena Chadha as new Secretary General (Photo: Gunveena Chadha/LinkedIn)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Beverage Association (IBA), the apex body for the non-alcoholic beverage industry on Tuesday announced appointment of Gunveena Chadha as its new Secretary General.

Chadha, prior to joining IBA, served as Deputy Secretary General at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). She has also held leadership roles at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the World Economic Forum (WEF), said an IBA statement.

Commenting on the development President C K Jaipuria said: "We are delighted to welcome Gunveena Chadha as the new Secretary General of IBA. The non-alcoholic beverage industry is navigating a dynamic policy and business environment, and Dr. Chadha brings a rare blend of policy depth and global industry experience. As the beverage sector engages with increasingly complex regulatory and market realities, her leadership will help IBA engage more effectively with policymakers and stakeholders." 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Artificial intelligence

IVCA consortium commits ₹500 crore to fund 31 India-built AI startupspremium

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court flags rising use of unverified AI inputs in court filings

Carrier Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Ltd, Carrier Global (Photo: Company website)

Carrier to invest ₹1,000 crore in Sri City as India's AC hub expands

artificial intelligence, AI Models

Hyderabad strengthens role as MNC hub for AI, life sciences and GCC growth

India AI Impact Summit 2026, artificial Intelligence

Bihar govt signs pacts for investments worth ₹468 cr at AI Impact Summit

Topics : Industry News BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayAI Impact on News MediaPOCO X8 ProNothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026 Day 2Personal Finance