Hyderabad strengthens role as MNC hub for AI, life sciences and GCC growth

Hyderabad strengthens role as MNC hub for AI, life sciences and GCC growth

Global firms are scaling AI, life sciences and GCC operations in Hyderabad, backed by strong talent, pharma depth and policy support, with major investments announced around BioAsia this week

Fresh investments announced around BioAsia signal Hyderabad’s rise as a global hub for AI, life sciences and high-value GCC operations.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 6:34 PM IST

Hyderabad is rapidly emerging as a strategic hub for multinational companies (MNCs) deepening their focus on artificial intelligence, life sciences and global capability centres (GCCs), supported by the city’s strong pharmaceutical base, deep technology talent and a policy environment that encourages high-value investment.
 
A string of announcements around BioAsia this week underlined this shift, with global firms committing capital and talent to scale advanced operations from the Telangana capital.
 
US-based Tredence, a global data science and AI solutions provider, announced the launch of a 20,000 sq. ft. delivery and innovation centre in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, marking a significant expansion of its India operations. 
 
The data science and AI solutions firm plans to grow its workforce in Telangana from over 400 currently to more than 2,200 by 2027, adding around 700 roles in 2026 and another 1,100 the following year. The company said the expansion reflects its long-term bet on Hyderabad as a core hub for enterprise AI delivery for global life sciences, healthcare, retail and consumer goods clients.
 
Sumit Mehra, chief technology officer and co-founder of Tredence, said, “Hyderabad has become India’s Life Sciences powerhouse and a top-tier destination for GCCs. Our expansion announcement represents a strategic investment in the city’s robust data and AI talent landscape as well as its rapidly evolving retail, CPG and consumer GCC ecosystem.”

Mehra further added that Telangana’s strong academic base, deep pool of skilled technology professionals, and favourable cost and retention advantages have enabled it to rapidly scale operations in the state and develop next-generation AI solutions for its global clients across life sciences, retail, consumer goods and other sectors.
 
In parallel, Actis-backed Rx Propellant, a science and research and development infrastructure platform, announced a $100 million investment to develop a large-format, integrated life sciences campus in Genome Valley. Spread over around 12 acres, the project will deliver more than one million sq. ft. of advanced laboratory infrastructure in phases over the next six years, targeting domestic and global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seeking scalable, institutional-grade R&D facilities.
 
Ashish Singh, CEO and managing director, Rx Propellant, said: “This investment reflects our conviction in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, as a long-term anchor for global and domestic R&D. Sustained demand for high-quality buildings in Genome Valley provides a strong foundation for our next phase of growth as we continue delivering quality infrastructure at scale, helping our customers expand with confidence and continuity.”
 
The investment builds on Rx Propellant’s existing presence in Genome Valley, where its earlier campuses are fully leased, reflecting sustained demand for high-quality life sciences infrastructure in the region.
 
This comes as the French drugmaker Sanofi yesterday announced that it has also expanded its Hyderabad GCC, increasing employee capacity to around 4,500 from an earlier projection of 2,600. The expansion, which adds over 2.7 lakh sq. metres of workspace at its Hitech City campus, places the centre among the largest pharma GCCs in India and one of Sanofi’s biggest global talent concentrations.
 
Established in 2019, the Hyderabad GCC has evolved from a medical services unit into a strategic hub supporting global operations across R&D, AI and digital innovation, data analytics, medical affairs and enterprise functions.
 
Industry executives and policymakers see these investments as part of a broader trend, with India’s pharma and life sciences GCCs moving up the value chain to handle more strategic, technology-led work.
 
Hyderabad, in particular, is benefiting from the convergence of a mature life sciences cluster, a rapidly expanding AI and digital ecosystem, and proactive state support aimed at attracting global capability centres. Together, the recent announcements highlight why MNCs are increasingly betting on the city to anchor higher-value global operations rather than just support functions.

Topics : Hyderabad artifical intelligence Investments

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 6:34 PM IST

