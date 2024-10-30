IBBI, IBA to launch centralised platform for asset liquidation auctions

Business Standard
Initially, the platform will be deployed in pilot mode, with a full rollout planned at a later date after incorporating improvements based on usage feedback

insolvency

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

Assets undergoing liquidation through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) will soon be available to potential buyers via a centralised platform for listing and auction, according to a circular issued by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).
 
IBBI has partnered with the Indian Banks Association (IBA) to facilitate the auction of assets through the eBKray platform. Owned and managed by PSB Alliance Private Limited, a consortium of 12 public sector banks, eBKray has conducted auctions for assets mortgaged to public sector banks under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act for the past five years.
   
Initially, the platform will be deployed in pilot mode, with a full rollout planned at a later date after incorporating improvements based on usage feedback. The IBBI circular will come into effect on November 1, 2024.
 
The insolvency regulator noted that PSB Alliance has developed a module within the eBKray platform to facilitate the listing and auction of assets under IBC.
 
“By enhancing transparency and efficiency through advanced technology, eBKray aims to increase bidder participation, streamline operations, and maximise returns for creditors while improving outcomes for bidders,” the IBBI circular stated.
 
As a single platform to host all assets being sold in liquidation cases, it will require liquidators to provide comprehensive details, including the status of attachments or liens, geographical coordinates, and the likely date of auction, IBBI specified.
 
Currently, liquidators in various liquidation processes sell assets through multiple auction platforms. Information on a company’s assets is disclosed only when the auction notice is issued. This, IBBI pointed out, leads to information asymmetry, as potential buyers have limited time to assess asset values, often resulting in lower recovery rates.

“A centralised listing and auction platform where details of all assets under liquidation of the corporate debtor are continuously available to the public provides an effective solution to these issues,” IBBI stated.
 
Experts said the new guidelines mark a long-awaited reform for the evolving Code, which has been plagued by delays and inadequate recovery, leading to significant financial losses.
 
“This will lead to a wider market for prospective buyers and ensure better price discovery and higher recovery levels. The proposed mechanism, already tested under IBA’s operation, is expected to enhance transparency and clarity,” said Jyoti Prakash Gadia, managing director of Resurgent India, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) registered Category-I merchant bank.

