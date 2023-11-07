IBM, Amazon Web Services collaborate to set up innovation lab in Bangalore

IT company IBM on Tuesday said it has set up an innovation lab in Bangalore in collaboration with Amazon Web Services.

IBM clients will be able to test prototypes of joint IBM-AWS solutions, including those related to generative AI, at the IBM Innovation Lab, the company said in a statement.

Anuj Malhotra, Vice President and Senior Partner, Growth Platforms, IBM India Client Innovation Centre for IBM Consulting with the IBM Innovation Lab being launched in collaboration with AWS in India, the objective is to showcase the full potential of the joint value proposition that IBM and AWS offer to clients from across the world.

"Clients can now experiment with the latest cloud-enabled technologies including generative AI in our lab, before actually implementing and scaling solutions on AWS," Malhotra said.

The lab is a first of its kind for the IBM-AWS collaboration and is open to clients from around the world to explore joint IBM-AWS solutions and test prototypes and proofs of value that aim to help accelerate innovation across industries such as banking and financial services, automotive, manufacturing, energy and utilities, travel and transportation, and healthcare, among others, the statement said.