Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / IFFCO yet to submit nano urea evaluation report, sales lag production

IFFCO yet to submit nano urea evaluation report, sales lag production

A Phase-II study under the same MoU was signed on November 14, 2025, to evaluate the extent of replacement of conventional urea by nano urea

Nano Urea

An MoU was signed between the National Productivity Council and the Department of Fertilisers on March 5, 2024, to undertake a study titled

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has not submitted any evaluation report on the adoption of nano urea despite the fertiliser being in the market for over four years, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Responding to a written query by BJP MP Narhari Amin from Gujarat, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said IFFCO has not sent any evaluation report regarding the adoption of nano urea. Meanwhile, sales of the product continue to lag behind production, with 2.49 crore bottles remaining unsold since its launch in February 2021.

Since the launch, total 14.11 crore bottles (500 ml each) of nano urea have been produced nationwide up to November 30, 2025. During the same period, 11.62 crore bottles have been sold across the country, she said in the Rajya Sabha.

 

In the current fiscal (2025-26), production stood at 1.67 crore bottles till November 30, while sales were lower at 1.38 crore bottles. However, in 2024-25, sales outpaced production significantly, with 2.07 crore bottles sold against production of just 90 lakh bottles, as per the data placed before Parliament.

In 2022-23, sales remained lower at 3.26 crore bottles compared to production of 4.75 crore bottles. Similarly, in 2021-22, sales were at 2.15 crore bottles against production of 2.90 crore bottles.

Also Read

Suresh Goyal

NCAER appoints Suresh Goyal as director general, to take charge on Jan 5premium

Rabi crops, agriculture

Indian Railways sees increased fertiliser cargo due to record importspremium

indigo airlines, indigo

DGCA probe panel on flight disruptions visits IndiGo headquarters

Nuclear energy

Proposed nuclear energy Bill caps operator's liability at ₹3,000 crore

exports, imports, trade

India's exports grow fastest in nearly 3.5 years; gold imports shrank

With no evaluation report from IFFCO, the government has initiated multiple independent studies to assess the efficacy of nano urea.

An MoU was signed between the National Productivity Council and the Department of Fertilisers on March 5, 2024, to undertake a study titled "Evaluating the Efficacy, Utility and Impact of Nano Urea in Comparison to Conventional Urea."  A Phase-II study under the same MoU was signed on November 14, 2025, to evaluate the extent of replacement of conventional urea by nano urea.

Additionally, an MoU was signed with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on November 3, 2025, for a network project on nano urea evaluation, funded jointly by fertiliser PSUs and cooperatives. The five-year project is being implemented across various agricultural universities and research institutes.

ICAR has also initiated a separate project for 2024-26, funded by the Indian Council for Fertilizers and Fertilizer Technology Research, to evaluate the impact of nano fertilisers on crop growth, soil health and nutrient uptake across different agro-ecological zones.

The minister informed that no financial assistance is provided by the Centre for nano urea. However, the Gujarat government is providing financial assistance to farmers for purchasing nano fertiliser - 50 per cent of the total cost to general category farmers and 75 per cent to SC and ST farmers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Competition Commission of India

CCI recovered 46% of ₹2,888 cr penalty in last 3 years: Annual reportpremium

IIT Madras, IIT-M

IIT Madras study: PEM electrolysers can cut power use in green hydrogen

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Govt introduces bill in Lok Sabha to hike FDI in insurance sector to 100%

integrated air defence weapon system (IADWS), air defence

India's top arms makers held rare meetings in Russia on potential JVs

Xiaomi smartphones displayed at one of the company's stores in Beijing

Global smartphone output set to fall in 2026 amid chip crunch: Researcher

Topics : Industry News fertilisers Indian Farmers IFFCO Urea Agriculture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Budget Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayGoa Nightclub FireDividend Stocks TodayIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon