Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Global smartphone output set to fall in 2026 amid chip crunch: Researcher

Global smartphone output set to fall in 2026 amid chip crunch: Researcher

With smartphones, Chinese brands like Honor Device Co. and Oppo are seen as more vulnerable because of their lower margins

Xiaomi smartphones displayed at one of the company's stores in Beijing

Xiaomi smartphones displayed at one of the company's stores in Beijing | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Vlad Savov 
Global smartphone shipments may decline 2.1 per cent next year as a shortage of memory chips drives up costs and squeezes production, according to industry tracker Counterpoint Research. 
That marks a dramatic reversal from an estimated gain of 3.3 per cent this year, with the influential research firm slashing its projection for 2026 from a previous estimate of marginal 0.45 per cent growth. The average selling price for handsets is set to rise 6.9 per cent globally next year, reflecting a 10 per cent to 25 per cent jump in the overall cost of components, Counterpoint said in a research report Tuesday.
   
The global AI buildout has spurred semiconductor producers this year to prioritize advanced memory for Nvidia Corp. accelerators over more basic products. That in turn has fomented a shortage of the dynamic random access memory that’s indispensable in electronics from laptops and EVs to medical devices and appliances. 
 
In recent months, consumer electronics makers including Xiaomi Corp. have sounded the alarm about potential price increases, while others including Lenovo Group Ltd. have begun stockpiling memory in anticipation of rising costs. Nintendo Co.’s shares have declined most of December as concerns grow about the impact on its flagship Switch 2 console and profitability.

Also Read

Nvidia

Nvidia considers increasing H200 chip output as Chinese demand surges

Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., addresses reporters while arriving for a meeting with members of the Senate Banking Committee in Washington

China rejecting Nvidia's H200 chips, pushing for self-reliance: Sacks

semiconductor, chip

India not part of US-led nine-nation semicon supply chain coalitionpremium

semiconductor, chip

China turns to domestic AI chips, looks to cut dependence on US firms

Redmi Note 15 5G 108 MasterPixel Edition launching soon

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 15 5G in India soon: Expected specs and more

 
With smartphones, Chinese brands like Honor Device Co. and Oppo are seen as more vulnerable because of their lower margins. The memory chip deficit is likely to hurt entry-level smartphones in particular, Counterpoint said.
 
“Apple and Samsung are best-positioned to weather the next few quarters,” Counterpoint senior analyst Yang Wang said. “But it will be tough for others that don’t have as much wiggle room to manage market share versus profit margins. We will see this play out especially with the Chinese OEMs as the year progresses.”
 
The consumer impact could be felt in several ways. One approach will be for companies to push users to more premium models, where the profit impact will be less severe, the research firm said. Other options include reusing old components, downgrading other specifications like cameras, or just selling handsets with less memory, Counterpoint said in its report.
 

More From This Section

Suresh Goyal

NCAER appoints Suresh Goyal as director general, to take charge on Jan 5premium

Rabi crops, agriculture

Indian Railways sees increased fertiliser cargo due to record importspremium

Nuclear energy

Proposed nuclear energy Bill caps operator's liability at ₹3,000 crore

air conditioner, ACs

Buoyed by GST rejig, AC companies line up launches for summer salespremium

Sudhir Sitapati, MD & CEO, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GST rate cuts likely to keep driving consumer demand for some quarterspremium

Topics : Xiaomi Smartphone shipments smartphone semiconductor Counterpoint Nvidia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Budget Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodaySHANTI BillDividend Stocks TodayBondi Beach ShootingPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon