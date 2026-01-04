Sunday, January 04, 2026 | 10:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / India becomes world's largest rice producer, surpasses China: Agri minister

India becomes world's largest rice producer, surpasses China: Agri minister

The minister unveiled 184 improved varieties of 25 field crops developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research at an event held in the national capital, according to an official statement

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Addressing the event, Chouhan said the country has achieved great success in the development of high-yielding seeds. (File photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2026 | 10:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has become the world's largest rice producer, beating China, with a total output of 150.18 million tonnes, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday, as he released 184 new varieties of 25 crops.

These new high-yielding seed varieties would boost crop production and enhance farmers' income, he said, while directing the ministry officials to ensure that these new varieties reach farmers quickly.

The minister unveiled 184 improved varieties of 25 field crops developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research at an event held in the national capital, according to an official statement.

Addressing the event, Chouhan said the country has achieved great success in the development of high-yielding seeds.

 

Since the gazette notification process began in 1969, a total of 7,205 crop varieties have been notified, including rice, wheat, sorghum, maize, pulses, oilseeds, fiber crops, among others.

Also Read

Trade, Ship

US-Venezuela conflict unlikely to affect India trade: GTRI report

JP Nadda, Nadda

Centre to tackle fertiliser misuse, promote balanced use: JP Nadda

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra Pradesh corners 25.3% of FY26 investments: Bank of Baroda reportpremium

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Centre okays 22 more investment proposals worth ₹42K crore under ECMS

towers, ultra luxury housing, real estate

Ultra-rich splurge ₹7,186 cr on 51 homes in 2025; Mumbai dominatespremium

Chouhan informed that 3,236 high-yielding varieties have been approved by the Narendra Modi-led government, as compared to 3,969 varieties notified between 1969 and 2014.

The minister noted that India has transformed from being a food-deficient country to becoming a global food provider.

Chouhan stated, "India has surpassed China in rice production and has become the world's largest producer."  India's rice production has reached 150.18 million tonnes, compared to China's 145.28 million tonnes, he said, describing it as an unprecedented achievement.

India is now supplying rice in overseas markets, he said.

Chouhan said the country has abundant foodgrain stocks, thereby ensuring India's food security.

Elaborating on 184 advanced varieties released on Sunday, the minister said that farmers will be benefited as they will help in achieving higher yields and better quality of produce.

He emphasised the need to ensure that high-quality seeds reach every farmer's field.

The minister also asked farm scientists to focus on increasing the production of pulses and oilseeds to make India self-sufficient.

Chouhan said that the country has entered a new era of agricultural revolution on the strength of the development of high-yielding and climate-resilient seeds.

The Union minister said that this achievement is the result of the collective efforts of the ICAR's All India Coordinated Projects on crops, state and central agricultural universities, and private seed companies.

The 184 recently released varieties include 122 cereals, 6 pulses, 13 oilseeds, 11 fodder crops, 6 sugarcane, 24 cotton (including 22 Bt cotton), and one each of jute and tobacco.

These varieties, which have been developed by ICAR institutes, state/central agricultural universities, and private seed companies, are climate-resilient, high-yielding, and resistant to major pests and diseases.

"These newly released varieties have been developed to address challenges such as climate change, soil salinity, drought, and other biotic and abiotic stresses, while also supporting natural and organic farming practices," the statement said.

Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi noted that seed multiplication rates have been increased by 1.5 to 2 times to strengthen seed availability.

National and state seed corporations are ensuring quality seeds at affordable prices, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Centre pushes states to speed up farm scheme spending, flags fund delays

Agriculture

Maharashtra govt waives stamp duty on farm, crop loans up to ₹2 lakh

rice

Centre to procure additional 600,000 mt of rice from Odisha: Minister

wheat

Wheat sowing almost complete, prospects bright this rabi: Agri Commissioner

agriculture, rabi season, crops

Gross PMFBY premium falls in kharif 2025 as cup and cap model takes rootpremium

Topics : Industry News RICE Rice price Agriculture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2026 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026IDBI Share PriceOTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon