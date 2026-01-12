IIT Indore develops AI-driven system to improve road safety, ease traffic

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has developed a new artificial intelligence-based technology to make the country's traffic management system smarter and safer, officials said on Monday.

The technology aims to prevent road accidents by sending timely alerts to motorists and easing the movement of vehicles, they said.

Speaking to PTI, Prof Prabhat Kumar Upadhyay of IIT Indore's Department of Electrical Engineering, said that at a time when the world is moving towards driverless cars, making the country's traffic system smart and safe has become vital.

"For this, we have developed a new technology for next-generation traffic management systems using AI and communication technologies," he said.

Upadhyay said the advanced technology called 'Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X)' will enable moving vehicles to easily send messages to other vehicles, helping prevent potential road accidents and traffic jams.

Explaining the system, he said that if a person is driving a car, the technology will instantly send alerts to the vehicle about bad road conditions, accidents ahead on the route and traffic congestion, enabling the driver to remain alert in time.

These messages will be transmitted using high-speed wireless networks such as 4G LTE and 5G, he said.

"A key challenge addressed by the IIT Indore team lies in the efficient sharing of limited wireless communication resources between conventional cellular users (such as smartphones and infotainment systems) and vehicular users that exchange time-sensitive safety messages. To overcome this, the researchers have developed intelligent resource allocation algorithms that dynamically assign communication resources based on real-time traffic conditions, network load, and signal quality ensuring reliable and low-latency communication for safety applications," Upadhyay said.

Highlighting the broader significance of the technology, Prof Suhas Joshi, Director, IIT Indore, said, "Road safety and sustainable mobility are among the most pressing challenges of our time. Research in connected and intelligent transportation systems, such as C-V2X, represents a transformative step toward safer roads and smarter cities." The work being carried out at IIT Indore exemplifies how cutting-edge communication technologies, combined with rigorous engineering research, can deliver impactful solutions that save lives, reduce congestion, and strengthen India's readiness for autonomous and future mobility, he said.