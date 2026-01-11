Branded residences market likely to grow 60% by 2027 on global push

According to industry executives, India is estimated to have around 4,000 units of branded residences in operational and committed supply. “A large part of this growth has come in just the last 18 to 24 months, with nearly 40 to 45 per cent of all branded residence inventory (1,500 to 1,800 units) launched or committed since 2021,” Nandivardhan Jain, founder and CEO of realty consultancy firm Noesis, told Business Standard.

Experts indicated that committed supply is set to expand to 6,000 to 6,500 units throughout India by 2027, and the country is expected to contribute around 30 per cent of branded unit stock in the Asia Pacific region by 2030.

Research by Noesis Capital Advisors showed that Tier-I markets such as Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai and Pune have been at the forefront of the branded residences expansion, even as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Lucknow, Chandigarh and the leisure belts near metro cities are the upcoming locations.

The NCR leads with current and planned supply of around 2,117 branded residence units, followed by Mumbai at 715 units, Pune with 479, Odisha with 402 and Chennai with 123 units. Jain added that with global brands entering at an accelerated pace and domestic wealth creation at an all-time high, India is on track to be among the top three branded residence markets in Asia.

A branded residence is typically a mixed-use project that builds residential properties, often in conjunction with a traditional hotel. The entire project (hotel and residence included) is then branded and managed by a company, such as a hotel operator. Priced at a premium range of 30 to 50 per cent over standard luxury properties, branded housing is predominantly an end-user driven segment whose demand depends on brand influence, amenities and location. A typical branded residence unit may span between 3,600 and 9,000 square feet, with some NCR and Pune projects achieving 70 to 80 per cent higher realisations than normal luxury units. “Premium pricing may even reach from ₹8 crore to ₹15 crore per residence in some cases,” an industry consultant said.

While hospitality brands such as Taj Hotels, Marriott and Westin are already present in this space, the branded residence segment is already undergoing diversification. For example, the Trump Organisation is working on two Trump-branded residential towers in Gurugram, being built in collaboration with Smartworld Developers and Tribeca Developers. Automakers Mercedes-Benz and BMW are also eyeing the market for a possible entry. Watchmaker Jacob & Co has partnered with M3M for a branded residence project in Delhi-NCR. Noida-based Gulshan Group too has partnered with the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) to bring a Taj Hotel and Taj-branded Serviced Apartments along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Despite the pricing and maintenance premiums, buyers see them as justified by superior appreciation and experience. Projects such as the M3M-Jacob & Co Residences in Noida and Trump Towers in Gurugram have seen brisk bookings at top-end prices within days of launch. According to sources, Gurugram’s Trump Tower 1 was launched in 2018 by M3M and Tribeca Developers at ₹13,500 per square foot (psf). It currently demands a rate of ₹40,000 psf, showing a three-time appreciation.

Seeing the high demand, Tribeca Developers launched its second Trump-branded residences in Gurugram at a much higher rate of ₹27,000 psf, which sold out on the first day of launch, garnering ₹3,250 crore.

While the demand has been local-heavy, branded developments are also seeing a healthy participation from non-resident Indians (NRIs). Ashish Jerath, president for sales and marketing at NCR-based Smartworld Developers, told Business Standard that their NRI business is between 10 to 15 per cent of their sales, with strong local demand taking the bulk of the launched inventories.

Rajat Khandelwal, group CEO for Tribeca Developers, added that 15 per cent of the buyers in its second Trump-branded residences were repeat clients from Trump Tower 1, and another 15 per cent were NRIs.

“Key buyers are well-travelled high net-worth individuals, business families, CXOs and global Indians who prioritise a differentiated living experience over short-term investment returns,” Jerath said.

Yukti Nagpal, director at Gulshan Group, said that the modern buyer seeks an ‘experience-first’ lifestyle, not just an asset.

“They desire five-star hotel amenities, curated services, and the prestige that comes with a legacy brand name. Discerning buyers, including millennials and global Indians, seek homes that blend timeless design with enduring value,” she said.

Calling the demand for branded luxury homes not a passing trend, Khandelwal added that as wealth creation accelerates and buyers become more discerning, they will continue to seek properties that offer more than just opulence.

Branded bets