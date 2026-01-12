Monday, January 12, 2026 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Union fisheries minister arrives in Israel for global blue food summit

Union fisheries minister arrives in Israel for global blue food summit

The Second Global Summit on Blue Food Security: Sea the Future' event is taking place in the southern coastal city of Eilat from January 13 to 15

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Rajiv Ranjan, Rajiv

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh.(File Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Jerusalem
Jan 12 2026 | 5:15 PM IST

Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh arrived here on Monday to participate in the global summit on blue food security, which will focus on enhancing food production in extreme climates through breakthrough technologies.

Singh, the minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, is attending the three-day event at the invitation of Israel's Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Avi Dichter.

The Second Global Summit on Blue Food Security: Sea the Future' event is taking place in the southern coastal city of Eilat from January 13 to 15.

Blue foods are derived from aquatic animals, plants, or algae that are caught or cultivated in freshwater and marine environments.

 

According to official sources, Singh's participation in the global event underscores the growing strategic and economic engagement between India and Israel.

It also reflects the shared commitment of both countries to deepen bilateral cooperation in the field of fisheries and aquaculture, they said.

The minister will also hold separate bilateral meetings with Dichter and ministers of other countries attending the conference.

"Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation through policy alignment and institutional partnerships, promoting sustainable fisheries management and modern aquaculture technologies," according to sources.

Talks will also focus on enhancing research, capacity building and innovation linkages, joint R&D in advanced aquaculture, and advancing the blue economy agenda with emphasis on sustainability, climate resilience and food security.

Singh will also meet the CEOs of major Israeli companies and start-ups in the fields of agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture.

During his visit, the minister will also meet the Indian Jewish community in Eilat, visit the Indian-Jewish Cultural Square in the city and a Chabad synagogue that has a plaque in memory of six Jews killed in the dastardly attacks of 26/11 in 2008 at the Nariman House in Mumbai.

His visit is expected to reinforce the longstanding partnership between India and Israel, strengthen collaboration in fisheries and aquaculture, and create new pathways for collaboration in areas of mutual interest, according to the sources.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 5:15 PM IST

