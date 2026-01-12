Rising costs, AI threat among biggest concerns for youth: WEF report

Financial strain is the foremost source of stress for young people, many of whom believe artificial intelligence (AI) may reduce entry-level job opportunities, according to Youth Pulse 2026, the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) flagship report on youth perspectives released on Monday.

The WEF’s survey of nearly 4,600 young people from 489 locations worldwide found that half viewed inflation and economic instability as the greatest threats to their lives, while deepening inequality emerged as the leading economic trend shaping the future.

“Many are adapting — diversifying income, upskilling and pursuing creative or entrepreneurial paths that align with their values and aspirations,” the report said. It found that young people are increasingly diversifying income through side hustles, freelance work and small ventures, particularly in digital and service sectors.

Nearly 60 per cent of respondents said they use AI regularly to enhance their skills, with only a small minority yet to engage with such tools. More than half — 57 per cent — called for the creation of quality jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities for young people.

Beyond employment, equal access to affordable and quality education was the second most-cited policy priority, followed by affordable housing and greater youth representation in decision-making.

“While previous generations equated prosperity with stability, young people today emphasise meaning, flexibility and alignment with personal values,” the report said.

Despite concerns over geopolitical tensions, nearly half of respondents highlighted positive political shifts, ranging from innovative governance models and greater civic participation to stronger international cooperation and the inclusion of under-represented groups in policymaking.