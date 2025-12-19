In the upcoming auctions, telcos seek spectrum locked in insolvency

Telcos have asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to include spectrum tied up under insolvency proceedings in the upcoming auctions.

Some carriers are of the view that since the validity of the spectrum may be coming to a close, they should be reverted to the spectrum pool held by the government and all available airwaves must be put to sale.

Airwaves with Reliance Communications and Aircel — acquired through auctions in 2016-17 with a validity of 20 years — have been tied up due to insolvency proceedings.

The matter had reached the Supreme Court where the Centre argued