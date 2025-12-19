Friday, December 19, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / In the upcoming auctions, telcos seek spectrum locked in insolvency

In the upcoming auctions, telcos seek spectrum locked in insolvency

In representations to the regulator, Bharti Airtel has noted that if included, the airwaves would enable telcos to use the spectrum more efficiently and may provide revenue to the exchequer

telecom, TRAI
premium

telecom, TRAI

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telcos have asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to include spectrum tied up under insolvency proceedings in the upcoming auctions. 
Some carriers are of the view that since the validity of the spectrum may be coming to a close, they should be reverted to the spectrum pool held by the government and all available airwaves must be put to sale. 
Airwaves with Reliance Communications and Aircel — acquired through auctions in 2016-17 with a validity of 20 years — have been tied up due to insolvency proceedings. 
The matter had reached the Supreme Court where the Centre argued
Topics : TRAI Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Trai Reliance Communications Telcos
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon