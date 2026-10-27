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Tata Motors, Amazon to deploy 3,000 electric trucks for ecom logistics

A senior Amazon executive said all 3,000 electric trucks will be deployed within 3 years

US tariffs, trade, transport, logistics

Representative image from file

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2026 | 1:37 PM IST

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Tata Motors and Amazon have joined hands to deploy 3,000 electric trucks for e-commerce logistics, a joint announcement said on Tuesday.

Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy flagged off the initial fleet of trucks.

"I congratulate Tata Motors and Amazon on this significant collaboration to deploy 3,000 electric trucks across Amazon's transportation network in India," Kumaraswamy said.

The minister said while electric passenger vehicles and two-wheelers have made encouraging progress, the electrification of commercial transportation is equally important.

"As India's economy expands, the demand for freight transportation will continue to increase. We must therefore ensure that the growth of our logistics sector is accompanied by great energy efficiency. Today's initiative is an important step in that direction," he said.

 

A senior Amazon executive said all 3,000 electric trucks will be deployed within 3 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tata Motors Amazon Amazon India Indian ecommerce India ecommerce market ecommerce

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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 1:36 PM IST