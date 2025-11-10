Monday, November 10, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India becomes net exporter of finished steel in October as shipments rise

India becomes net exporter of finished steel in October as shipments rise

India's crude steel production in October stood at 14.02 million metric tons, up 9.4 per cent from a year earlier, according to the data

steel industry

India, the world's second-biggest crude steel producer, imported 0.5 million metric tons in October, down 55.6 per cent from a year earlier

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India turned a net exporter of finished steel in October, with shipments reaching 0.6 million metric tons, up 44.7 per cent from a year earlier, provisional government data reviewed by Reuters showed on Monday.

India, the world's second-biggest crude steel producer, imported 0.5 million metric tons in October, down 55.6 per cent from a year earlier, the data showed.

New Delhi produced 13.4 million metric tons of finished steel in October, up 10 per cent from a year earlier, while consumption was 13.6 million metric tons, up 4.7 per cent.

India's crude steel production in October stood at 14.02 million metric tons, up 9.4 per cent from a year earlier, according to the data.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Housing sales value to rise 19% in FY26 even as volumes stagnate: Anarock

oil, refinery, crude oil, oil demand

Indian refiners HPCL, MRPL buy 5 million barrels of US, West Asia oil

rare earth magnet, magnet

India to produce 500 tonnes of neodymium in FY27: Indian Rare Earthspremium

a

DPSUs plan to double R&D pace in 5 years with ₹32,766 crore planpremium

electricity, power sector

Regulators' body told to create tariff plan for power transmission projects

Topics : steel Steel Industry Steel exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon