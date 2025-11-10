Monday, November 10, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Housing sales value to rise 19% in FY26 even as volumes stagnate: Anarock

Housing sales value to rise 19% in FY26 even as volumes stagnate: Anarock

India's housing market could surpass Rs 6.65 trillion in sales value in FY26, led by strong demand for luxury and ultra-luxury homes, even as sales volumes see muted growth, according to Anarock

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

The overall housing sales value in fiscal year 2026 (FY26) may rise by over 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), even as sales volumes stagnate or see only moderate growth amid global headwinds, geopolitical tensions, and high property prices, according to property consultancy Anarock.
 
How much will housing sales value grow in FY26?
 
Total housing sales value across top cities could exceed Rs 6.65 trillion in FY26, compared with about Rs 5.59 trillion in FY25, when sales volumes stood at roughly 4.2 lakh units. While sales volumes declined 14 per cent Y-o-Y in FY25, sales value rose 6 per cent — the highest growth since FY22.
   
In the first half of FY26 (H1FY26), around 1.93 lakh units were sold, generating a total sales value of Rs 2.98 trillion — already accounting for 53 per cent of the entire FY25 tally.
 
What factors are driving housing value growth?

Dr Prashant Thakur, executive director and head – research and advisory, Anarock Group, said, “After reaching a peak in overall absorption in FY24, housing sales have tapered down amid various headwinds. However, the sales value of the total homes sold is growing. The current trends indicate potential double-digit sales value growth by the end of the ongoing fiscal, even as sales volume either stagnates or sees moderate growth not exceeding about 4 per cent.”
 
The strong value growth is being driven by high-ticket homes, reflecting robust demand for luxury and ultra-luxury housing. 
Developers are responding by increasing supply in these categories, which accounted for 42 per cent of all new launches in H1FY26. “Average residential prices across cities have also skyrocketed over the years, making home buying more expensive,” Thakur added.
 
Which cities are leading housing sales in FY26?
 
City-wise, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Chennai led in H1FY26, already achieving 74 per cent and 71 per cent of their respective FY25 sales values. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), by contrast, recorded 45 per cent of its FY25 sales value during the same period.
 

Topics : housing Housing sales Anarock Real Estate

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

