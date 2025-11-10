Monday, November 10, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Indian refiners HPCL, MRPL buy 5 million barrels of US, West Asia oil

Indian refiners HPCL, MRPL buy 5 million barrels of US, West Asia oil

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has bought one million barrels of Basra Medium crude for January 1-7 delivery

oil, refinery, crude oil, oil demand

Hindustan Petroleum Corp has bought 2 million barrels each of US West Texas Intermediate crude and Abu Dhabi's Murban crude for January arrival | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two Indian state refiners have purchased 5 million barrels of crude oil from spot markets via tenders as they continue to scout for alternatives to Russian supplies, trade sources said.
 
Hindustan Petroleum Corp has bought 2 million barrels each of US West Texas Intermediate crude and Abu Dhabi's Murban crude for January arrival, they said.
 
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has bought one million barrels of Basra Medium crude for January 1-7 delivery, they said.
 
The identity of the sellers and pricing details were not immediately known.
 
Indian refiners are scouting for alternatives after US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil, Russia's two largest oil companies, in an attempt to pressure President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.
   
MRPL has paused purchase of Russian oil due to the risks involved, a company source said last month.
 
HPCL, which has cut its intake of Russian oil in the last few months, has also paused imports from Russia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

rare earth magnet, magnet

India to produce 500 tonnes of neodymium in FY27: Indian Rare Earthspremium

a

DPSUs plan to double R&D pace in 5 years with ₹32,766 crore planpremium

electricity, power sector

Regulators' body told to create tariff plan for power transmission projects

IRB InvIT: Good, but not for all

National highway toll framework faces first overhaul in 17 yearspremium

telecom, TRAI

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea ask govt for entire 6GHz bandpremium

Topics : HPCL MRPL Crude Oil Russia Oil production

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon