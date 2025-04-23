Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CARS24 acquires Team-BHP, aims to strengthen India's automotive community

CARS24 acquires Team-BHP, aims to strengthen India's automotive community

CARS24's involvement is focused on strengthening Team-BHP's product, technology and AI capabilities to improve the experience of its readers and community members

CARS24, Team BHP

Vikram Chopra, Founder & CEO, CARS24, Gajendra Jangid, Co-Founder & CEO, CARS24, Rush Parekh, Founder, Team BHP, Ruchit Agarwal, Co-founder & CFO, CARS24.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Auto-tech platform CARS24 said it has acquired Team-BHP, one of the country’s independent automotive communities. For over two decades, Team-BHP has remained a top community-led discourse in the world of cars and bikes. Nurtured by millions of dedicated car owners and built on a shared passion for all things automotive, the platform has empowered enthusiasts with reviews, highly detailed ownership experiences, and razor-sharp insights, without commercial influences. The companies did not reveal the value of the transaction.
 
Team-BHP will continue to operate independently by its founding team, with the same zero-sponsored content policy, strict moderation, and community-first approach. CARS24's involvement is focused on strengthening Team-BHP's product, technology, and artificial intelligence capabilities to improve the experience of its readers and community members.
   
“Team-BHP is not just a forum, it’s an institution,” said Vikram Chopra, founder and chief executive officer of CARS24. “As a brand that is equally obsessed with solving real problems for car and bike owners, we see this as a long-term investment in empowering India’s auto ecosystem with sharper conversations, richer insights, and deeper trust.” 
 
As part of this move, CARS24 will work with Team-BHP to improve platform capabilities and enhance the user experience. This includes bringing in new features that help members make smarter automotive decisions.
 
“With CARS24 backing us, and their technology and data layered into our platform, we can now build with more scale, more depth, and more intent,” said Rush Parekh, founder of Team-BHP. “This is about giving enthusiasts and owners sharper tools and deeper insights, without ever losing the independence, transparency, and integrity that brought us all here in the first place.”
 
Together, the two companies said they envision a future where buying, selling, and owning a vehicle in India becomes informed, intuitive, and community-driven.

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

