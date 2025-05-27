Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Bengaluru among top 12 global tech hubs as AI talent hits 1 million

Bengaluru among top 12 global tech hubs as AI talent hits 1 million

Bengaluru's tech talent surge to over 1 million and strong startup ecosystem have placed it alongside San Francisco, Beijing, and Tokyo, says CBRE report

Bengaluru among top 12 global tech hubs as AI talent hits 1 million

Bengaluru among top 12 global tech hubs as AI talent hits 1 million | Photo: Pexels

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru has been named one of the top 12 global tech 'powerhouse' cities in CBRE’s Global Tech Talent Guidebook 2025, joining heavyweights like San Francisco, London, Beijing, and Tokyo. The city’s tech talent pool has now surpassed one million, placing it among the world’s leading technology hubs out of 115 markets surveyed.
 
The report classifies markets as Powerhouse, Established, or Emerging based on talent size, competitiveness, and cost.
 

Bengaluru leads in India’s AI talent boom

Bengaluru leads India in AI talent and is emerging as a serious competitor to US tech strongholds. Between 2018 and 2023, the city’s tech employment grew by 12 per cent, driven by its robust startup ecosystem, 28 unicorns, and investments in AI, data science, and product engineering.
   
Favourable demographics also play a role: 75.5 per cent of Bengaluru’s population is of working age—the fourth-highest ratio among the top 12 hubs. This segment grew by 2.4 per cent between 2019 and 2024, ensuring a sustained talent pipeline.
 
In 2024, Bengaluru attracted 140 venture capital (VC) deals worth $3.3 billion, including 34 deals in AI. The presence of leading educational institutions and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) has helped anchor strategic functions locally.

Also Read

Jobs

Bengaluru tech workforce crosses 1 mn, ranks among top 12 global hubs: CBRE

University of Liverpool

University of Liverpool to open Bengaluru campus, start by August 2026

Karnataka rain

Rain lashes coastal Karnataka, Bengaluru braces for heavy showers

Its collaboration portfolio features prominent developers, including Prestige Estates, Brigade Group and Godrej Fund. | File Image

Simpliwork expands Bengaluru footprint with 1.32 lakh sq ft office lease

Healthcare global

HCG Q4 PAT drops 65% to ₹7.4 cr; acquires Orbitrap Astral from Thermo

 
Anshuman Magazine, chairman & CEO of CBRE India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, said, “Bengaluru’s rise to global tech powerhouse status reflects India’s strategic depth in digital innovation and talent readiness. What’s even more promising is the parallel growth unfolding in cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur—each contributing uniquely to India’s resilient tech ecosystem.”
 

Delhi-NCR and Mumbai stand out

The report also highlights Delhi-NCR and Mumbai as key innovation hubs. In 2024, Delhi-NCR closed 183 VC deals worth $1.9 billion, including 42 in AI. Mumbai recorded $4.9 billion in funding across 167 deals, making it one of India’s most capital-rich corridors.
 
Emerging cities like Ahmedabad and Jaipur are also gaining traction. Ahmedabad’s growth is supported by GIFT City, expected to host 550 firms and employ over 20,000 people. Jaipur, with its strong educational base and lower costs, is attracting startups and IT firms seeking operational efficiency.
 

AI talent drives global corporate strategy

Ada Choi, head of research - APAC at CBRE, noted, “The size and depth of a city’s tech talent pool are increasingly influencing corporate location strategies and real estate demand. As companies pursue transformative technologies like AI, they are casting a wider net globally. Bengaluru and other Indian cities are well-positioned to benefit from this shift.”
 
The report added that labour and real estate remain the largest costs for non-manufacturing tech firms.
 

India, US lead in global AI talent

Globally, AI-focused tech investment reached $129 billion in 2024. The Asia-Pacific region is home to three of the world’s largest tech talent pools: Beijing, Bengaluru, and Shanghai—each with more than one million workers.
 
India and the US continue to lead in AI development talent. As companies expand their search for cost-effective and skilled workforces, Bengaluru is increasingly seen as a strategic tech destination—not just an outsourcing hub. 

More From This Section

trade, import, export, container, shipping

India to restore tax refund benefits for exporters from June to boost trade

Premiumtruck

Ageing truck fleet rekindles commercial vehicle makers' revival hopes

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery

NITI Aayog bats for working capital support for medium companies

PremiumElectricity, Energy

India's grid gets ready to deal with 'too much' green energy risk

Premiumtelecom

Revenue-share model 2.0: Levy USO-like fee on OTTs, telcos tell DoT

Topics : Artificial intelligence Bengaluru tech hubs BS Web Reports CBRE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon