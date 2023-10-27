close
India emerging as telecom technology developer, exporter & leader: Vaishnaw

Telecom is the gateway of digital, Vaishnaw said, citing the speedy roll-out of 5G services in India and the nation's clear 6G vision

Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)

Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 12:49 PM IST
Listen to This Article

India is emerging as a telecom technology developer, exporter and leader, and the world today is looking at the country with hope, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.
Speaking at the inauguration of India Mobile Congress, Vaishnaw said that driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clear vision and leadership, the telecom sector has achieved several milestones on connectivity, affordability and standards, and has moved out of the shadow of litigation and 2G scam of the past.
Telecom is the gateway of digital, Vaishnaw said, citing the speedy roll-out of 5G services in India and the nation's clear 6G vision.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 12:49 PM IST

