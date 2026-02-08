Sunday, February 08, 2026 | 12:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Cyber threats biggest risk to India Inc, ahead of geopolitics: EY-Ficci

Cyber threats biggest risk to India Inc, ahead of geopolitics: EY-Ficci

Cybersecurity breaches emerged as the biggest risk to organisational performance for India Inc, followed by shifting customer expectations and geopolitical events, according to the Ficci-EY Risk Surve

cybersecurity

Technology risk is now closely linked to operational continuity, the survey shows. (Representational image)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2026 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cybersecurity breaches and attacks have emerged as the biggest risk to organisational performance for India Inc, according to the Ficci-EY Risk Survey 2026. 
 
The survey, titled 'Risk outlook – A compass to India’s risk landscape', draws on responses from senior leaders across sectors and highlights how technology, governance and workforce pressures are increasingly shaping business priorities.
 
At least 51 per cent of respondents flagged cybersecurity breaches as a key concern. Changing customer demands and expectations followed at 49 per cent, while 48 per cent pointed to geopolitical events as a major risk factor.
 
Technology, cyber and AI risks
   
Technology risk is now closely linked to operational continuity, the survey shows. As many as 61 per cent of respondents said rapid technological change and digital disruption were affecting their competitive position, while an equal proportion identified cyber-attacks and data breaches as significant financial and reputational threats.

Also Read

India needs to develop its biotechnology capacity for crops like soybean as it has done for rice

What are GM crops and why they are a point of concern in US trade deal?

PM Modi, Malaysia PM

PM Modi pitches deeper Asean ties, tech partnership in Malaysia visit

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality improves slightly but remains poor as smog persists

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

Hilly states brace for fresh snowfall, rain; fog likely in North India

MEA on Energy security

Energy security top priority as India plans to diversify sourcing: MEA

 
More than half of respondents, or 57 per cent, flagged data theft and insider fraud as major risks, while 47 per cent acknowledged challenges in addressing increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.
 
Artificial intelligence has emerged as a dual risk area. Around 60 per cent of respondents said inadequate adoption of emerging technologies, including AI, could adversely impact operational effectiveness. At the same time, 54 per cent felt AI-related risks, including ethical and governance issues, were not being effectively managed.
 
Commenting on the findings, Rajeev Sharma, chair, Ficci Committee on Corporate Security & DRR and Cluster Managing Director, India, Nepal & Bangladesh, G4S Corporate Services (India) Pvt Ltd, said, “In a business environment shaped by volatility, the ability to anticipate, absorb and adapt to risk is emerging as a defining capability for sustained growth.”
 
Sudhakar Rajendran, risk consulting leader, EY India, said risks were increasingly converging rather than occurring in isolation. “Inflation, cyber threats, AI governance, climate exposure and regulatory change are interacting in ways that directly influence India Inc’s performance and resilience. Boards are being pushed to strengthen oversight, improve data quality and integrate resilience into core strategy. The survey shows that leaders who increasingly recognize risk management as a strategic capability, shall be poised for long-term competitiveness," he said. 
Climate and ESG risks
 
Climate and ESG risks are translating into direct financial exposure for companies. Nearly 45 per cent of respondents cited the financial impact of climate change as a critical risk to their operations in India, while 44 per cent pointed to the potential impact of non-compliance with ESG disclosure and reporting requirements. About 42 per cent expressed concerns over the effectiveness of board oversight on ESG-related issues.
 
Operations and supply chain pressures
 
Operational and business continuity risks remain elevated, with 54 per cent of respondents viewing supply chain disruptions as a major concern. Physical events were flagged by 56 per cent, while 52 per cent cited ineffective real-time crisis management as a risk to business continuity.
 
Talent and regulatory risks
 
Talent shortages and skill gaps continue to weigh on organisational performance, with 64 per cent of respondents highlighting this risk. Weak succession planning was cited by 59 per cent, while 41 per cent pointed to ambiguity around remote and hybrid working as a risk to corporate culture.
 
On the regulatory front, 67 per cent of respondents said frequent regulatory changes needed to be addressed. Around 40 per cent indicated that their compliance frameworks struggled to keep pace with regulatory shifts, while 39 per cent said gaps in technology, budgets or resources limited their ability to manage compliance demands.

More From This Section

IPOs, global travel industry, Markets News, travel industry, travel

India's young and old increasingly embracing dining, travelling alone

Mundra Port

Mundra Port posts record auto exports, liquid cargo volumes in January

Bharat Taxi

AAI signs MoU with Bharat taxi to enhance connectivity at select airports

India's data centre industry reached a major milestone in October when Google announced plans to set up a 1 gigawatt AI data centre in Visakhapatnam, investing $15 billion over the next five years

India, US to increase trade in GPUs, goods used in data centre infra

Ashwini Vaishnaw

ISM 2.0 to focus on chip design, equipment ecosystem: Vaishnaw

Topics : ernst & young FICCI cyber security India Inc BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2026 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance