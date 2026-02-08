PM Modi pitches deeper Asean ties, tech partnership in Malaysia visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the central role of Asean and the need to expand cooperation in emerging technologies after holding wide-ranging talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur.

Addressing a joint press meet, PM Modi said the Indo-Pacific region was emerging as the growth engine of the world and reiterated India’s commitment to development, peace and stability across the region together with Asean.

“We remain committed, together with Asean, to development, peace, and stability across the Indo-Pacific. India prioritizes Asean centrality,” he said.

Security and technology push

The Prime Minister said the two sides would strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing and maritime security, while also broadening defence collaboration.

“Along with AI and digital technologies, we will advance partnerships in semiconductors, health, and food security,” PM Modi said, adding that the CEO Forum held on the sidelines of the visit had opened new opportunities for trade and investment.

“Through strategic trust, we will pave the way for economic transformation,” he said.

PM Modi also underlined a clear message on terrorism. “Our message on terrorism is clear: No double standards. No compromise,” he said.

Diaspora and people-to-people ties

PM Modi highlighted the role of the Indian diaspora in strengthening bilateral ties, noting that Malaysia is home to around three million people of Indian origin.

“Yesterday, I had the opportunity to meet the Indian diaspora in Malaysia. My friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, also graced the event with his presence. This ‘live-in bridge’ of 3 million diaspora members is a significant strength for us,” he said.

He said measures such as a social security agreement for Indian workers, free e-visas for tourism and the implementation of the UPI digital interface in Malaysia would simplify life for citizens of both countries.

“A partnership is truly strong and successful only when its benefits reach the people directly,” PM Modi said.

Referring to shared cultural links, PM Modi said India and Malaysia were united by a shared love for the Tamil language, which has a strong presence in Malaysia’s education, media and cultural life.

He said an audiovisual agreement, especially in films and music including Tamil cinema, would bring people closer, while new initiatives would expand opportunities for youth through university exchanges, startup links and skill development programmes.

To support growing ties, PM Modi announced that India would open a new consulate in Malaysia.

Malaysian PM hails India's global rise

Addressing the press meet, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said India had registered a “spectacular” rise on the global trade and economic front under PM Modi’s leadership.

“We’ll continue to deepen collaboration in all fields, trade and investment, semiconductor, digital economy, trade in local currency, connectivity, energy, agriculture, food security, defence, education security,” Ibrahim said, adding that both sides were confident of executing decisions speedily.

Earlier, PM Modi and Ibrahim held talks focused on boosting defence and security ties and enhancing economic and innovation partnerships. The two sides inked a number of agreements, including in the semiconductor sector.

India and Malaysia elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership in August 2024.