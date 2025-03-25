Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India Inc should not worry about tariffs, focus on competitiveness: Godrej

India Inc should not worry about tariffs, focus on competitiveness: Godrej

Amid fears of the possible impact of US tariff measures, industry grouping CII on Tuesday asked companies to focus on competitiveness rather than worrying about the duty revisions.

Jamshyd Godrej, Jamshyd, Godrej

Jamshyd Godrej said that Indian manufacturers will have to focus on scale just like China in its pursuit to become more competitive. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid fears of the possible impact of US tariff measures, industry grouping CII on Tuesday asked companies to focus on competitiveness rather than worrying about the duty revisions.

Jamshyd Godrej, the chairman and managing director of locks and refrigerator maker Godrej & Boyce, said that Indian manufacturers will have to focus on scale just like China in its pursuit to become more competitive.

US President Donald Trump has announced that the country will charge tariffs at par with the ones levied by India on American imports from April 2. Experts have opined that there is a difference in tariffs of the two countries and there can be some impact on Indian exporters.

 

"...I think tariffs is the wrong thing to focus on. The thing to focus on is competitiveness. And I think everyone should get away from this tariff mindset," Godrej told reporters on the sidelines of CII Manufacturing Summit here.

Godrej, who has been a past president of CII and also chairman of the summit, recalled that the 1991 reforms which involved tariff cuts and devaluation of the rupee was a big step out of the protective mindset and helped make the Indian industry competitive.

Also Read

Premiummanufacturing

Manufacturing must focus on competitiveness, not tariffs: India Inc

India US trade

Industrial goods tariffs be India's focus during trade talks with US: GTRI

Modi, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Trump

Here's why India's confidence about Trump's trade tariffs is deluded

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump announces 25% tariff on nations buying Venezuelan oil and gas

Us trade policy, china trade

Best of BS Opinion: Uncertainty rules in a world in flux

Noting that there are many Indian companies doing good job internationally, Godrej rued that local companies still lag in manufacturing.

Contribution of manufacturing to the overall economic activity continues to be low, and the target of taking it up to a fourth of GDP still eludes, he said.

The government has to take specific steps and facilitate the growth of manufacturing, he said.

Speaking at the same event, A S Bhatia, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, said the goal of increasing share of manufacturing to 25 per cent of the gross value added from the present 16-17 per cent is still maintained.

A lot more needs to be done for reducing burden of regulation and cost of doing business, he said, adding that we also need to take steps towards deregulations.

The government is also working to reduce the cost of logistics to the global average of 6-7 per cent, he said.

The government's production linked incentive scheme has yielded Rs 1.61 lakh crore in investments, Rs 5.31 lakh crore of exports and employment for 11.5 lakh people since its launch, he said, hoping that the scheme will continue to yield better results as the investments mature.

He conceded that the focus on quality has resulted in some issues for the manufacturing, but added that the government has acted promptly to redress them.

Bhatia asked big corporations to enlarge their vendor relationships with local manufacturers, and startups to help the overall manufacturing activity in the country.

It is also essential for startups to move away from their focus on services and try to do more of products, which will also give a boost to manufacturing, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumDharavi Redevelopment Project

Dharavi redevelopment project nears end, 63,000 tenements surveyed

US-India trade relations, US tariff reduction demands, non-tariff barriers, regulatory hurdles, US exports to India, US Chamber of Commerce, Coalition of Services Industries, Harley Davidson trade stance, USTR trade review, reciprocal tariffs April 2

India, US to focus on increasing market access, lowering duty: Minister

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Housing Price Index in NCR rises 17 points in Dec on high demand: Report

trade, export, import

Govt mandates quality norms for hinges to curb substandard imports

sugar, sugar export, sack

India set to maintain 1 MT sugar export quota amid comfortable supplies

Topics : tariffs Trump tariffs Jamshyd Godrej India trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGT vs PBKS LIVE ScoreBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon