Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 01:02 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt introduces Diamond Imprest Authorization scheme to support exporters

Govt introduces Diamond Imprest Authorization scheme to support exporters

This move comes in response to policies in diamond-producing countries like Botswana and Namibia, where manufacturers must process diamonds locally

Diamond

Diamond (Photo: Shutterstock)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department of Commerce, Government of India, launched the Diamond Imprest Authorization (DIA) Scheme on January 21, 2025, as a strategic move aimed at strengthening the country’s foothold in the global diamond trade. The initiative seeks to simplify and reduce the costs associated with importing and handling diamonds for exporters, further positioning India as a key player in the international diamond market.
 
According to the announcement, the DIA scheme will come into effect on April 1, 2025, marking a new chapter for India’s diamond industry that aims to enable growth, create jobs, and meet renewed global competitiveness.
 

What the scheme offers

 
Duty-free imports: Exporters can import natural cut and polished diamonds of less than ¼ carat (25 cents) without paying customs duty.
   
Export obligation: Exporters must add at least 10 per cent value to these diamonds before exporting them.
 
Eligibility: The scheme is open to exporters with Two Star Export House status (a recognition granted by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade) and above, with at least $15 million in exports annually.

Also Read

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India to safeguard interests of SMEs in diamond industry: Piyush Goyal

PremiumDiamond

CCPA seeks to polish diamond framework; invites stakeholder views for norms

Diamond

CCPA to bring regulatory framework for diamond sector to protect consumers

diamonds, diamond industry

Surat's diamond industry hopes to regain its shine this festive season

Diamond

Diamantaires likely to witness 25-27% decline in revenue in FY25: Report

 
This move comes in response to policies in diamond-producing countries like Botswana and Namibia, where manufacturers must process diamonds locally. India’s DIA Scheme aims to keep investments and jobs within the country, helping small and medium diamond exporters (MSMEs) compete globally.
 

A step for job creation

 
The scheme brings multiple benefits to India, particularly in the diamond industry. It is expected to create job opportunities for skilled workers, including diamond assorters and polishers, thereby addressing unemployment concerns. 
 
Additionally, it provides much-needed support to the struggling diamond export sector, which has been grappling with job losses and declining exports. By simplifying business processes, the scheme also reinforces India’s position as a global leader in diamond processing and exports, further strengthening its foothold in the international market.
 

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC dismisses income tax petition against Vi, reinstates Rs 1,600 cr refund

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Steel, cement sector in hands of few people, cartels a big problem: Gadkari

Tata

Indian brands sustain momentum in climbing Brand Finance ranking for 2025

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's exit from tax deal may not hit India from collection standpoint

food delivery, online food delivery

NRAI to step up gas on ONDC to challenge Zomato & Swiggy's dominance

Topics : India diamonds diamond imports Diamond industry diamond prices rise Diamond trade BS Web Reports industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUPSC Civil Services Notification 2025Stocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon