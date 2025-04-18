Friday, April 18, 2025 | 01:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / India-made electronics products being recognised globally: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India-made electronics products being recognised globally: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India's design capabilities have paved the way for complex products - from AI cameras to automobile electronics, he said

Press Trust of India Manesar
India's electronics manufacturing and export have grown multi-fold in the last decade driven by policies and incentives, and the Made-in-India products now command global recognition given their reliability and respect for IP rights, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

Inaugurating VVDN Technologies' SMT (Surface Mount Technology) Line at Manesar, the Minister noted that electronics manufacturing in India has risen 5-fold in the last decade topping Rs 11 lakh crore.

Exports have grown 6 times during this period, crossing Rs 3.25 trillion.

The entire ecosystem has spurred 25 lakh jobs, Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and IT said.

"In global market, Indian products, given their reliability and respect for IP (intellectual property) rights, have an advantage, and it is being recognised globally," he said.

 

India's design capabilities have paved the way for complex products - from AI cameras to automobile electronics and telecom network equipment to power electronics - being designed here, adding to India's sheen as an electronics hub, he said.

"Now addition of electronics components incentives, approved by Cabinet recently, will improve depth of electronics manufacturing ecosystem, leading to more opportunities," the Minister asserted.

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

