India Mobile Congress 2025 scheduled to held in New Delhi on October 8-11

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia noted that India's 'remarkable strides' in technology and telecommunications sectors. | Credit: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ninth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC), Asia's largest digital technology forum, is set to take place in New Delhi from October 811, 2025, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said.

IMC 2025 will serve as a global platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and technology enthusiasts to explore the future of connectivity, sustainability, and innovation.

The premier forum will be bringing together the brightest minds and leading innovators in the technology and telecommunications sectors, and is set to attract over 100,000-plus attendees with participation from over 120 countries and over 1,000 exhibitors, including GSMA.

"Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister for Communications and Development in North East Region, Government of India today announced at MWC Barcelona that the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC), Asia's largest digital technology forum is set to take place in New Delhi, India from 8th 11th October 2025," according to a release by Department of Telecom (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which organise the event.

 

The event offers a platform for collaboration, for showcasing cutting-edge advancements, and addressing the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly evolving global digital landscape.

"This year's edition aims to strengthen its position by showcasing use cases and innovations across 5G and 6G, AI, Semiconductors, Electronics Manufacturing, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Satellite communications, Deep-tech, Clean-tech, Smart Mobility, Industry 4.0 and Enterprise transformation," the release further said.

The pioneering startup program of IMC, ASPIRE is expected to witness participation from 1000 plus startups, more than 300 investors, incubators, accelerators and VCs which includes mentorship workshops, live pitches, networking and partnerships.

Scindia noted that India's "remarkable strides" in technology and telecommunications sectors have ushered a new era of digital leadership and economic prosperity.

"India Mobile Congress has played a pivotal role in this journey, serving as a catalyst for progress in telecom and technology sectors. As Asia's largest technology forum, IMC will further strengthen India's position as a global leader in digital transformation, fostering new opportunities to collaborate with global ecosystem," Scindia said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia New Delhi Department of Telecommunications

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

