Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Contract drug makers urge govt to ease rules, reduce reliance on China

Contract drug makers urge govt to ease rules, reduce reliance on China

Contract drug manufacturers have gained from global companies' efforts to diversify their supply chain

medicine

Industry insiders pushed for more business-friendly policies in the world's fifth-largest economy. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters HYDERABAD
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's contract drug makers have urged the government to remove regulatory hurdles and grant faster clearance to vital raw material imports at a time when many global pharmaceutical firms are counting on the nation to reduce their reliance on China.

India's Contract Research Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO) sector is at an inflection point, with the potential to grow seven-fold to $22 billion-$25 billion by 2035, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group.

Globally, the market stands at $140 billion-$145 billion.

"The government has to understand that this industry has potential, if not scale, right now," Krishna Kanumuri, CEO and managing director at Sai Life Sciences, said at an event earlier this week.

 

India's contract drug manufacturers have gained from global companies' efforts to diversify their supply chain after the pandemic and a US bill that would prohibit federal contracts with certain Chinese biotech firms on national security grounds.

Also Read

Amgen

Drugmakers tout AI efforts at conference amid US tariffs concerns

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma Q3FY25 results: Net profit soars 15% to Rs 2,903.3 crore

Drug, Medicine

CDSCO flags 135 drugs for failing quality standards for December 2024

Drug, Medicine, Medical

CDSCO flags 2 drugs as spurious, another 111 fail quality test in Nov '24

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines

Mankind Pharma inks pact with Innovent for immunotherapy drug in India

However, India's policies are yet to play catch-up.

For instance, prolonged approval times and regulatory demands tied to certain raw material imports meant Indian firms often require eight to 15 days to initiate projects, while their Chinese peers could do it within three days, according to Vikash Aggarwala, MD and Partner at BCG's healthcare practice.

Industry insiders pushed for more business-friendly policies in the world's fifth-largest economy, which is heavily dependent on China for drug-related raw materials.

Piramal Pharma's Chairperson Nandini Piramal lamented the lack of customs warehouses at the right locations and related logistics costs, a dearth of cold storage units, and delays tied to the clearance of certain raw material imports.

"All of those, I think, add more friction to the ease of doing business," Piramal told Reuters.

Some others highlighted the delay in approvals due to the lack of a centralized, digital, single-window clearance system.

Syngene's CEO-designate Peter Bains said the "friction and delay" could be compressed, highlighting it was "a disadvantage that India has against other jurisdictions".

India's health and finance ministries did not respond to Reuters requests seeking comment.

The country, which offers cheap labour and a large talent pool, has already invested over $2.86 billion in the local biotech industry, according to the BCG report. But industry insiders are urging for more.

"I would really pitch for a CRDMO park... with policies where you don't have to go and get permissions from the local drug controller for making changes, where there are easy export and import capabilities," Aragen Life Sciences CEO Manni Kantipudi said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

AI

Indian recruiters say finding mix of AI, human skills challenge: LinkedIn

Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal asks industry players to be bold, focus on turning competitive

Premiumpharma medicine drugs

Indian pharma sector's regulatory violation instances fell 11% in '24

India UK, FTA

UK secures 17 new export, investment deals during trade secy's India visit

online gaming digital gaming

Online gaming companies move Madras HC against state's gaming regulations

Topics : Drug makers in India Drug makers China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayBuy now, Pay LaterLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayEnd of EB-5 visaIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon