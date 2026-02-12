Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India pulls out of Russian-backed Mali lithium project over security risks

India pulls out of Russian-backed Mali lithium project over security risks

Russia has been cultivating ties with a string of African countries, through efforts including military cooperation, and has strengthened ​relations with Mali and Burkina Faso

India Russia, India-Russia flag

Last year Rosatom approached India's government-backed Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL) and NLC India Ltd for lithium exploration in Mali | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Security risks are prompting India to pull out of a lithium project in Mali backed by ​Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, sources said, as New ​Delhi seeks to safeguard its investments in the politically unstable West ‌African nation.

Western nations, from Britain and France to the United States, have urged citizens to leave the landlocked nation as security concerns rise in its battle with al Qaeda-linked militants targeting economic assets and foreign investment.

Last year Rosatom approached India's government-backed Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL) and NLC India Ltd for lithium exploration in Mali, an emerging producer of the metal critical in making batteries for electric vehicles.

 

"The project is on hold because we cannot be spending on something where there is a ‌chance we will lose our investment," one of the sources said.

Both sources, who were directly involved in the decision-making, sought anonymity because the discussions were confidential.

Also Read

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (Photo: Reuters)

Except Trump, nobody has stated India's refusal to buy Russian oil: Lavrov

India Russia Trade

Russia turns to India for workers as Ukraine war deepens labour shortage

Rare earth mineral mining in Inner Mongolia, China. In April, China stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, jet fighters and other technologies. | Image Credit: Reuters

India likely to pursue critical minerals deals with Brazil, Canada, Europe

Russia needs 11 million workers by 2030: Can Indians fill the labour gap?

Russia needs 11 million workers by 2030: Can Indians fill the labour gap?

India crude import, russian crude oil, oil

India's Russian oil imports likely to halve after White House trade order

India's mining ministry, KABIL and NLC India did not respond to Reuters requests for comment. Rosatom declined to comment.

Russia has been cultivating ties with a string of African countries, through efforts including military cooperation, and has strengthened ​relations with Mali and Burkina Faso.

The world's fastest-growing major economy, India has sought a steady ‌supply of lithium in anticipation of rising demand for the metal, key to cutting carbon emissions from the world's third-largest emitter.

New Delhi ​is targeting ‌30 per cent electric car penetration and 80 per cent for two-wheelers by 2030, up from 4 per cent ‌and 6 per cent now.

India has recently stepped up efforts for deals to access critical minerals in resource-rich countries such as Argentina, Australia and Chile.

In 2024, ‌KABIL ​signed an exploration ​and development pact with a state-owned firm in Argentina to explore and mine five lithium blocks, but has not signed any similar ‌deals since.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Housing

Housing sales in top 15 tier-II cities dip 10%, launches fall 6%: Report

Cyber attack

Cyber conference: Experts urge telcos to tighten rules to curb cyber fraud

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Goyal urges exporters and industry bodies to take full advantage of FTAspremium

mutual funds, investments, InvITs, Reits

India's first cross-sector investment trust in works to monetise assetspremium

Hotel

AI summit: Hotel bodies meet tourism minister over high room tariffs

Topics : Mali lithium Africans India Russia India-Russia ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBharat Bandh TodayIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today