As India expands QR tracking, industry looks to AI to curb quality failures

As the Centre expands the mandatory use of QR codes to cover vaccines, antimicrobials, anti-cancer medicines, and narcotic and psychotropic drugs, industry experts say India will need two distinct technology-led approaches to tackle two different challenges in its pharmaceutical supply chain: traceability to combat counterfeit medicines and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled manufacturing to reduce Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) drugs.

The latest notification expands the QR-code mandate beyond the top 300 pharmaceutical brands, bringing additional categories of life-saving medicines under a track-and-trace framework intended to improve authenticity and supply-chain transparency.

Government data shows that surveillance has intensified over the past few years. Drug samples tested by regulators increased from 84,874 in 2020-21 to 116,323 in 2024-25. During the same period, annual NSQ detections remained around the 3,000-mark, while spurious drugs detected declined to 245 in 2024-25 from 424 in 2022-23. Prosecutions initiated by regulators rose sharply to 961 in 2024-25 from 236 in 2020-21.

According to GS1 India, the country's barcode and supply-chain standards body, the expanded QR-code regime is expected to strengthen the authenticity and traceability of medicines by creating a globally interoperable identification system across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

"GS1 India welcomes the Union Health Ministry's decision to expand the QR code and barcode mandate to additional categories of life-saving medicines. This is a very important move because medicines are traded globally, and India cannot afford systems working in silos. By adopting internationally harmonised GS1 standards, the regulation ensures that product, batch, and expiry information is encoded in a universal way," said S Swaminathan, chief executive officer, GS1 India.

Swaminathan said the expansion to vaccines, antimicrobials, narcotics and anti-cancer medicines would improve traceability by linking barcodes with accurate product information in a registry, allowing the digital identity of a medicine to be verified when scanned. He said the move would help create a more transparent and trustworthy medicine supply chain while aligning India with globally accepted standards.

While QR codes address the challenge of medicine authenticity and traceability, some industry participants argue that reducing NSQ drugs requires greater focus on manufacturing processes themselves.

Shashwat S Tripathi, founder of EurVeda.co, an AI platform focused on pharmaceutical manufacturing quality, said laboratory testing identifies quality failures only after a batch has been manufactured. According to him, AI can help manufacturers predict process deviations during production by analysing parameters such as excipient characteristics, blending time, compression force, environmental conditions and equipment performance, allowing corrective action before a batch falls outside quality specifications.

Tripathi argued that AI-enabled manufacturing could complement existing Good Manufacturing Practices by supporting process validation, environmental monitoring and root-cause analysis. He said the industry should move from a reactive quality model based on end-product testing towards a predictive manufacturing approach in which potential deviations are identified during production rather than after completion of a batch.