India's coal production rises 7.4% in April to 78.69 million tonnes

India's domestic coal production rose 7.41 per cent to 78.69 million tonnes (MT) in April.

The country's coal output was 73.26 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year.

"India's coal production for April 2024 reached 78.69 MT (provisional)," the coal ministry said in a statement.

During the last month, Coal India Ltd (CIL) achieved production of 61.78 MT (provisional), registering a growth of 7.31 per cent compared to the same period last year when it was 57.57 MT.

Additionally, coal production by captive/others last month stood at 11.43 MT (provisional), showing a growth of 12.99 per cent from the previous year, which was 10.12 MT.

The country's coal dispatch in April rose to 85.10 MT (provisional) against 80.23 MT in April last fiscal year.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

