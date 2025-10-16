Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 09:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IT sector shows signs of recovery as clients warm up to AI-led projects

IT sector shows signs of recovery as clients warm up to AI-led projects

Infosys, which topped analyst estimates for profit and revenue in the second quarter, sees full-year revenue growth of 2-3%, compared with its prior view of 1-3%

IT companies, H-1B Visa, United States, work visas

Analysts viewed the quarter as a signal that the IT sector had put the worst behind it.

Reuters
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Indian IT firms Infosys , Wipro and LTIMindtree beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday and pointed to improving demand in the back half of the year as clients show more willingness to fund AI projects. 
Their upbeat results follow a strong showing by market leader Tata Consultancy Services last week and bode well for the $283 billion sector, which has struggled in the past few quarters as customers cut discretionary spending amid tariff-related uncertainty. 
"We are benefiting from consolidation plays on automation and on using AI for efficiency. That's the big focus that we see from our clients across industries," Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said on a conference call, noting there was a "huge" opportunity in the enterprise AI space. 
 
Buzz around artificial intelligence is prompting more companies to consider funding projects tied to the technology to improve efficiency and drive automation, potentially opening up a major revenue stream for Indian IT firms. 
Infosys, which topped analyst estimates for profit and revenue in the second quarter, sees full-year revenue growth of 2-3 per cent, compared with its prior view of 1-3 per cent. 

Jefferies analysts said the forecast was achievable due to its "strong" deal bookings. 
Smaller peer Wipro, which expects its revenue to range between a 0.5 per cent decline and a 1.5 per cent rise for the third quarter, is also gaining from clients warming up to AI projects. 
"New demand that's picking up is AI," Wipro CEO Srini Pallia said. "Clients want to move away from proof of concepts to implementing AI and agentic AI across business processes and workflows." 
RISING TIDE LIFTS ALL BOATS 
Analysts viewed the quarter as a signal that the IT sector had put the worst behind it. 
"The results highlight a stabilizing IT sector gradually regaining traction amid shifting client priorities toward AI and digital acceleration," StoxBox analyst Sagar Shetty said. 
Anand Rathi's Sushovon Nayak confirmed that most of the IT firms, which had reported results, had shown "green shoots." The sector has particularly gained from a recovery in spending by financial services firms. 
Infosys and LTIMindtree beat second-quarter revenue estimates, driven by strength in the banking segment.
 

Topics : India IT companies Q2 results IT sector

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

