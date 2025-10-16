Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Real estate developer Kalpataru's Q2FY26 pre-sales grow 19% to ₹1,329 cr

Real estate developer Kalpataru's Q2FY26 pre-sales grow 19% to ₹1,329 cr

For the first half of the financial year 2025-26 (H1FY26), the company recorded a 43 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its pre-sales. The pre-sales stood at ₹2,577 crore compared with ₹1,799 crore in H1FY25

kalpataru

The company’s shares, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), closed at ₹373 per equity share on Thursday (October 16).

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai-based real estate developer Kalpataru reported a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) 19 per cent increase in its pre-sales for the second quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q2FY26). The pre-sales stood at ₹1,329 crore compared with ₹1,117 crore in Q2FY25.
 
Further, the company’s collections during the quarter under review rose to ₹1,162 crore, up 37 per cent Y-o-Y. The collections were ₹849 crore in Q2FY25.
 
For the first half of the financial year 2025–26 (H1FY26), the company recorded a 43 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its pre-sales. The pre-sales stood at ₹2,577 crore compared with ₹1,799 crore in H1FY25.
 
Meanwhile, the company’s collections during the same period increased 37 per cent to ₹2,308 crore, against ₹1,687 crore in H1FY25.
   
The company has guided pre-sales of ₹7,000 crore for FY26, while its pre-sales in FY25 stood at ₹4,531 crore. It aims to achieve collections of ₹5,700 crore in the ongoing fiscal year; its collections in FY25 stood at ₹3,659 crore.

Also Read

kalpataru

Kalpataru Q2 sales bookings rise 19% to ₹1,329 cr on strong housing demand

Real Estate, capital market

M3M to invest ₹2,100 cr to build ultra-luxury homes under Jacob & Co brand

Sonu Sood has emerged a big influencer in the past few months with big brands such as Edelweiss Tokio launching digital campaigns with him

Sonu Sood and son Eshaan invest over Rs 3.6 crore in Mumbai-Panvel realty

realty sector, real estate

Festive surge: MahaRERA approves 405 realty projects across Maharashtra

housing project, Real Estate, BSE Sensex, Mumbai

Mumbai's Bandra Bay to unlock ₹1 trillion in luxury real estate potential

 
Earlier in Q1FY26, the company had reported a robust Y-o-Y increase of 83 per cent in its pre-sales, which stood at ₹1,249 crore. Meanwhile, its collections had seen a 37 per cent Y-o-Y rise to ₹1,147 crore.
 
Additionally, as of Q1FY26, the company’s portfolio featured 78 completed projects spanning 19.3 million square feet (msf), 24 ongoing projects spread across 24.3 msf, five forthcoming projects spanning 14.3 msf, and five planned projects covering 7.8 msf.
 
The company’s shares, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), closed at ₹373 per equity share on Thursday (October 16).

More From This Section

For years, FSSAI has twisted rules to allow sale of unsafe processed food

FSSAI bans food brands from using 'ORS' tag over misleading claims

CINEMA, CINEMA HALL, BOX OFFICE, MULTIPLEX

India's cumulative box office collection rose 18% in Jan-Sep: Ormax Media

Manish Kothari

Silicon Labs to double India workforce, hire 800 in next five years

M3M Group

M3M Group to invest ₹2,100 cr for Jacob & Co's first homes in Noida

Razorpay

Razorpay reports ₹1,209 crore loss in FY25 despite 65% revenue jump

Topics : Industry News Real Estate Kalpataru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon