FSSAI bans food brands from using 'ORS' tag over misleading claims

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a directive stating that no food brand can label a product as Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) unless the product has been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Any violation of the directive will be considered as misleading and misbranding under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Punishment under the Act includes monetary penalties ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, along with directives for corrective action.
Ban targets misuse of ORS label by beverage makers
The move comes after several food brands — including fruit-based drinks, non-carbonated beverages, and ready-to-drink products — began using variations of the term ORS as a prefix or suffix in their brand names.
Also Read
A highly effective treatment for childhood diarrhoea, experts have cautioned that ORS should only be used under medical supervision. However, its over-the-counter (OTC) sale remains widespread.
“Diarrhoea is the third leading cause of childhood mortality in India and can be managed effectively with ORS. However, many pharmacies across the country sold products labelled as electrolyte solutions that did not meet WHO-recommended guidelines,” an official said.
ORS market nearly doubles amid OTC misuse
According to market research firm Pharmarack, the moving annual turnover (MAT) for the ORS segment stood at Rs 1,232 crore between October 2024 and September 2025 — almost double the Rs 648 crore recorded for the same period in 2021.
The growth, officials said, was driven by OTC availability and the emergence of several non-pharmaceutical, food-based brands claiming ORS-like benefits.
“Previous orders of the Centre had allowed the term ORS to be used as a prefix or suffix for food products, leading to such proliferation,” the official added.
Directive withdraws earlier relaxations for food businesses
Those earlier provisions had permitted the use of the term ORS if accompanied by a disclaimer stating that the product did not conform to WHO’s ORS formulation. However, the new directive dated October 14 withdraws all such permissions.
“All food business operators have now been directed to remove the word ‘ORS’ from their products, whether used as a standalone term or as a prefix or suffix in the product name,” the regulator said.
“The use of the term ORS in the trademarked name or in naming any fruit-based, non-carbonated, or ready-to-drink beverages, even when accompanied by a prefix or suffix, constitutes a violation of the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006,” the directive added.