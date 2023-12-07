Sensex (-0.19%)
From Tata Steel to NMDC, big firms weigh bids for critical mineral blocks

Tata Steel, Vedanta, NMDC among mining giants exploring the opportunity

mineral block, mining
Premium

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 10:17 PM IST
Come January and India’s maiden auction round for critical mineral blocks may see interest from some of the biggest players in the industry. 

Tata Steel, Vedanta, and NMDC are already weighing bids for the blocks, according to companies and people in the know.

Cobalt, copper, graphite, lithium, nickel, silicon, strontium, titanium, zirconium, and cadmium are among the 30 critical minerals notified by the central government recently. 

The last date for submitting bids for the first round, comprising four mineral blocks for lease and 16 blocks for composite licence, is January 22.
 
“We are evaluating the government’s proposal on this,” said a spokesperson for Tata Steel in response to a Business Standard query on interest in the critical minerals auction process.

Tata Steel had said

Metals & minerals minerals Tata Steel Vedanta mines auction

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 10:10 PM IST

