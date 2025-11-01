Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's Oct power consumption dips 6% to 132 billion units on mild weather

India's Oct power consumption dips 6% to 132 billion units on mild weather

The peak power demand met during October was at 210.71 GW, lower from 219.22 GW recorded in October 2024

power, electricity

The peak power demand had touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Power consumption in the country fell by 6 per cent to 132 billion units in October from 140.47 BUs in same month last year, mainly on account of less use of cooling appliances.

The October month also saw rains in various parts of the country.

The decline in power consumption was attributed to unseasonal rainfall during the month in some parts of the country coupled with onset of winter season, which kept temperatures in check, experts said.

The peak power demand met during October was at 210.71 GW, lower from 219.22 GW recorded in October 2024.

The peak power demand had touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

 

However, this summer (April onwards), the record peak power demand was 242.77 GW in June.

Experts said the power demand and consumption are likely to be subdued in November as well due to moderation in temperature levels, which would reduce use of cooling appliances.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

nipah virus kerala

ICMR seeks industry partners to develop indigenous antibodies against Nipah

Netflix

Netflix, YRF team up to stream classics including 'DDLJ', Veer-Zaara'

Pfizer

Pfizer sues to stop rival bid for Metsera by Denmark's Novo Nordisk

mgnrega, rural employment, india economy, job demand, government scheme, labour budget, rural development

Demand for work under MGNREGA falls 35% in October, shows datapremium

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

Fast-track high-value tax disputes, revamp TDS rules: CII to govt

Topics : India power production Power Sector Energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon