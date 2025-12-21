India's paid music market to hit high notes in next 5 yrs: Universal Music

With the music industry pushing for growth in the paid subscription segment, Universal Music India anticipates that the Indian market will mature, potentially becoming a highly impactful paid market for music over the next five years.

“India has approximately 15 million people who pay for music, in a country that has over a billion and half people. What half a cup of coffee costs today can buy you a Spotify or an Apple Music or a YouTube Music, or any other subscription, which can give you 100 per cent legitimate and fully licensed paid music,” said Devraj Sanyal, chairman and