India's paid music market to hit high notes in next 5 yrs: Universal Music

Universal Music India expects the country to emerge as a major paid music market within five years as subscriptions rise and the industry pivots away from free streaming

Devraj Sanyal, chairman and chief executive officer, India and South Asia at Universal Music Group

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

With the music industry pushing for growth in the paid subscription segment, Universal Music India anticipates that the Indian market will mature, potentially becoming a highly impactful paid market for music over the next five years.
 
“India has approximately 15 million people who pay for music, in a country that has over a billion and half people. What half a cup of coffee costs today can buy you a Spotify or an Apple Music or a YouTube Music, or any other subscription, which can give you 100 per cent legitimate and fully licensed paid music,” said Devraj Sanyal, chairman and
